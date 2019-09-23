https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14460366.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 22
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5400
|893
|1491
|310
|27
|277
|864
|.276
|Minnesota
|5524
|906
|1491
|308
|21
|297
|875
|.270
|N.Y. Yankees
|5411
|923
|1457
|284
|16
|298
|884
|.269
|Boston
|5522
|860
|1481
|333
|26
|237
|820
|.268
|Chicago White Sox
|5331
|677
|1389
|251
|19
|173
|649
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|5425
|746
|1380
|282
|29
|206
|708
|.254
|Cleveland
|5227
|744
|1314
|278
|18
|213
|708
|.251
|Oakland
|5365
|832
|1343
|287
|23
|250
|788
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5341
|752
|1329
|255
|21
|215
|718
|.249
|Baltimore
|5359
|689
|1317
|243
|24
|200
|658
|.246
|Kansas City
|5338
|670
|1314
|268
|37
|159
|635
|.246
|Texas
|5337
|768
|1315
|283
|23
|215
|725
|.246
|Detroit
|5349
|567
|1292
|282
|39
|145
|541
|.242
|Seattle
|5315
|750
|1274
|247
|28
|238
|722
|.240
|Toronto
|5285
|694
|1252
|260
|20
|234
|665
|.237
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|92
|64
|1388.2
|1241
|430
|1452
|3.64
|Tampa Bay
|92
|64
|1419.1
|1233
|432
|1552
|3.67
|Houston
|102
|54
|1405.2
|1176
|436
|1601
|3.74
|Oakland
|94
|62
|1413.1
|1301
|462
|1249
|4.03
|Minnesota
|96
|60
|1413.0
|1413
|442
|1403
|4.23
|N.Y. Yankees
|102
|55
|1399.0
|1328
|486
|1482
|4.28
|Boston
|81
|74
|1410.0
|1360
|574
|1567
|4.62
|Toronto
|63
|93
|1380.1
|1390
|578
|1265
|4.79
|Chicago White Sox
|68
|87
|1358.2
|1396
|565
|1253
|4.95
|Texas
|75
|81
|1384.0
|1450
|565
|1322
|4.99
|Seattle
|66
|90
|1385.1
|1449
|481
|1201
|5.09
|L.A. Angels
|70
|86
|1385.2
|1364
|548
|1350
|5.16
|Kansas City
|57
|100
|1382.0
|1474
|569
|1196
|5.18
|Detroit
|46
|109
|1381.0
|1503
|520
|1313
|5.26
|Baltimore
|51
|105
|1385.1
|1493
|540
|1196
|5.66
