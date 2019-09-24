https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Argentine-Results-14462805.php
Argentine Results
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Gimnasia 1, Racing Club 2
Banfield 0, Talleres 1
Rosario Central 1, Newell's 1
Independiente 2, Lanus 2
Boca Juniors 1, Estudiantes 0
Santa Fe 0, Rosario Central 0
Argentinos Jrs 3, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Talleres 2, Gimnasia 1
Newell's (Argentina) vs. Banfield (Argentina),
Atletico Tucuman (Argentina) vs. Talleres (Argentina),
View Comments