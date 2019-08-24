Arizona-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers first. Lorenzo Cain singles to right field. Yasmani Grandal walks. Lorenzo Cain to second. Christian Yelich reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Yasmani Grandal out at second. Lorenzo Cain to third. Keston Hiura walks. Christian Yelich to second. Mike Moustakas doubles to deep right center field. Keston Hiura to third. Christian Yelich scores. Lorenzo Cain scores. Ryan Braun singles to second base. Mike Moustakas to third. Keston Hiura scores. Eric Thames called out on strikes. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Brewers third. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Ryan Braun flies out to right field to Jarrod Dyson. Eric Thames homers to center field. Orlando Arcia lines out to right field to Jarrod Dyson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Brewers fifth. Keston Hiura homers to center field. Mike Moustakas lines out to deep center field to Ketel Marte. Ryan Braun singles to right field. Eric Thames walks. Ryan Braun to second. Orlando Arcia singles to right field. Eric Thames to second. Ryan Braun out at home. Jordan Lyles singles to right center field. Orlando Arcia to second. Eric Thames scores. Lorenzo Cain called out on strikes.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks ninth. Jarrod Dyson walks. Ketel Marte singles to left field. Jarrod Dyson scores. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shortstop. Ketel Marte out at second. Adam Jones pinch-hitting for T.J. McFarland. Adam Jones grounds out to first base, Eric Thames to Jeremy Jeffress.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 1.