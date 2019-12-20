AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 28 35.4 262-592 .443 96-258 174-204 .853 794 28.4
Collins 5 32.2 32-61 .525 9-19 12-17 .706 85 17.0
Parker 29 27.3 191-375 .509 30-107 52-71 .732 464 16.0
Hunter 28 31.6 126-316 .399 47-136 54-70 .771 353 12.6
Huerter 18 24.0 56-141 .397 30-84 19-24 .792 161 8.9
Reddish 26 25.8 77-234 .329 29-105 43-57 .754 226 8.7
Len 28 17.8 91-167 .545 9-35 35-51 .686 226 8.1
Jones 27 18.3 81-114 .711 2-5 37-53 .698 201 7.4
Bembry 28 22.9 75-156 .481 9-38 18-37 .486 177 6.3
Carter 23 16.1 51-138 .370 28-91 8-13 .615 138 6.0
Crabbe 17 19.6 33-89 .371 17-58 7-9 .778 90 5.3
Fernando 28 11.6 43-82 .524 4-17 18-27 .667 108 3.9
Turner 16 13.5 24-61 .393 0-5 12-14 .857 60 3.8
Parsons 4 10.8 5-14 .357 4-12 0-0 .000 14 3.5
Wallace 14 11.4 14-44 .318 1-15 11-17 .647 40 2.9
Brown 4 4.0 1-3 .333 1-1 4-4 1.000 7 1.8
Goodwin 2 2.5 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 29 242.6 1162-2588 .449 316-987 504-668 .754 3144 108.4
OPPONENTS 29 242.6 1239-2594 .478 349-967 607-774 .784 3434 118.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 15 104 119 4.2 238 8.5 43 0 33 132 2
Collins 10 34 44 8.8 8 1.6 17 0 5 7 10
Parker 50 135 185 6.4 54 1.9 89 0 41 56 15
Hunter 14 98 112 4.0 53 1.9 77 0 18 45 8
Huerter 9 50 59 3.3 59 3.3 37 0 16 28 8
Reddish 18 85 103 4.0 38 1.5 50 1 24 49 10
Len 43 97 140 5.0 32 1.1 62 0 15 29 20
Jones 42 64 106 3.9 19 .7 91 0 11 17 24
Bembry 27 86 113 4.0 66 2.4 55 1 36 39 13
Carter 4 38 42 1.8 23 1.0 40 0 8 14 8
Crabbe 8 33 41 2.4 16 .9 18 0 9 7 3
Fernando 30 54 84 3.0 28 1.0 44 0 6 26 9
Turner 7 26 33 2.1 33 2.1 17 0 8 23 8
Parsons 1 5 6 1.5 2 .5 3 0 4 2 0
Wallace 3 19 22 1.6 13 .9 19 0 7 10 1
Brown 2 1 3 .8 0 .0 0 0 0 0 1
Goodwin 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 283 929 1212 41.8 682 23.5 663 2 241 500 140
OPPONENTS 335 1010 1345 46.4 721 24.9 618 0 263 474 200