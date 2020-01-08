https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Atlanta-Hawks-Stax-14958736.php
Atlanta Hawks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|34
|35.1
|317-707
|.448
|120-320
|227-267
|.850
|981
|28.9
|Collins
|11
|30.7
|79-154
|.513
|17-47
|23-29
|.793
|198
|18.0
|Parker
|32
|26.2
|198-393
|.504
|31-115
|53-72
|.736
|480
|15.0
|Hunter
|36
|31.8
|161-400
|.403
|61-175
|61-79
|.772
|444
|12.3
|Huerter
|26
|27.0
|103-247
|.417
|53-139
|32-38
|.842
|291
|11.2
|Len
|35
|18.5
|124-224
|.554
|14-49
|46-72
|.639
|308
|8.8
|Reddish
|33
|25.6
|90-282
|.319
|33-125
|51-65
|.785
|264
|8.0
|Jones
|33
|16.8
|85-124
|.685
|2-6
|41-57
|.719
|213
|6.5
|Bembry
|36
|21.9
|92-197
|.467
|12-52
|21-41
|.512
|217
|6.0
|Goodwin
|8
|10.9
|16-35
|.457
|6-14
|7-7
|1.000
|45
|5.6
|Crabbe
|24
|18.7
|48-128
|.375
|27-84
|9-12
|.750
|132
|5.5
|Carter
|30
|15.9
|54-164
|.329
|30-109
|12-17
|.706
|150
|5.0
|Fernando
|36
|11.9
|55-115
|.478
|4-27
|21-34
|.618
|135
|3.8
|Turner
|18
|12.8
|24-63
|.381
|0-5
|12-14
|.857
|60
|3.3
|Wallace
|14
|11.4
|14-44
|.318
|1-15
|11-17
|.647
|40
|2.9
|Parsons
|5
|10.8
|5-18
|.278
|4-14
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Brown
|4
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|4-4
|1.000
|7
|1.8
|Watson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|242.0
|1466-3298
|.445
|416-1297
|631-825
|.765
|3979
|107.5
|OPPONENTS
|37
|242.0
|1585-3329
|.476
|427-1189
|744-961
|.774
|4341
|117.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|16
|130
|146
|4.3
|287
|8.4
|57
|0
|40
|163
|2
|Collins
|21
|81
|102
|9.3
|19
|1.7
|35
|0
|10
|19
|20
|Parker
|54
|137
|191
|6.0
|58
|1.8
|93
|0
|42
|60
|15
|Hunter
|16
|119
|135
|3.8
|63
|1.8
|93
|0
|23
|60
|9
|Huerter
|14
|84
|98
|3.8
|89
|3.4
|54
|0
|26
|47
|12
|Len
|55
|136
|191
|5.5
|41
|1.2
|80
|0
|18
|33
|28
|Reddish
|21
|104
|125
|3.8
|52
|1.6
|62
|1
|32
|57
|14
|Jones
|49
|74
|123
|3.7
|22
|.7
|101
|0
|13
|18
|27
|Bembry
|31
|106
|137
|3.8
|72
|2.0
|67
|1
|44
|48
|16
|Goodwin
|2
|11
|13
|1.6
|12
|1.5
|7
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Crabbe
|8
|47
|55
|2.3
|24
|1.0
|30
|0
|13
|11
|3
|Carter
|6
|54
|60
|2.0
|32
|1.1
|51
|0
|8
|18
|12
|Fernando
|38
|72
|110
|3.1
|36
|1.0
|63
|0
|9
|29
|12
|Turner
|7
|29
|36
|2.0
|36
|2.0
|18
|0
|8
|25
|8
|Wallace
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Parsons
|1
|6
|7
|1.4
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Brown
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|344
|1210
|1554
|42.0
|859
|23.2
|833
|2
|302
|624
|183
|OPPONENTS
|416
|1314
|1730
|46.8
|910
|24.6
|760
|0
|331
|585
|246
