BOISE ST. 73, NEVADA 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEVADA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|39
|12-23
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|3
|30
|Drew
|35
|3-6
|0-1
|0-10
|2
|4
|7
|Zouzoua
|34
|2-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|5
|Milling
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Robinson
|20
|3-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Meeks
|17
|3-5
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Reyes
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Hymes
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Bansuelo
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|5-7
|2-29
|6
|23
|64
Percentages: FG .473, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Harris 3-10, Meeks 1-3, Milling 1-3, Drew 1-4, Zouzoua 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Reyes).
Turnovers: 15 (Harris 5, Drew 3, Hymes 2, Meeks 2, Zouzoua 2, Milling).
Steals: 3 (Drew, Harris, Reyes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOISE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|38
|6-16
|11-14
|0-6
|4
|3
|24
|Jessup
|31
|6-13
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|17
|Dickinson
|28
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|3
|Hobbs
|28
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|Dennis
|22
|2-3
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|0
|6
|Jorch
|18
|1-1
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|3
|R.Williams
|18
|1-2
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Kigab
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Rice
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|19-26
|4-29
|11
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .423, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Dennis 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Jessup 2-8, Dickinson 1-2, Rice 1-2, Kigab 1-3, Alston 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Alston 3, Jessup 3, Dennis 2, R.Williams 2, Hobbs).
Steals: 7 (Alston 2, Jessup 2, Dennis, Dickinson, R.Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nevada
|21
|43
|—
|64
|Boise St.
|36
|37
|—
|73
