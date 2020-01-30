https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/BOISE-ST-99-SAN-JOSE-ST-71-15015447.php
BOISE ST. 99, SAN JOSE ST. 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|34
|6-16
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|16
|Moore
|26
|4-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|8
|Washington
|23
|6-13
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|17
|Anigwe
|19
|1-2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|3
|Agee
|18
|1-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Chappell
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Ivey
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Hammonds
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|9
|Lane
|15
|4-7
|1-7
|2-4
|2
|1
|9
|Smith
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|10-17
|5-22
|9
|16
|71
Percentages: FG .459, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Washington 3-9, Hammonds 1-4, Knight 1-4, Anigwe 0-1, Chappell 0-1, Ivey 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Anigwe 2, Knight, Lane, Moore).
Turnovers: 11 (Knight 3, Agee 2, Chappell 2, Ivey, Lane, Moore, Smith).
Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Agee, Hammonds, Ivey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOISE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|33
|6-8
|3-4
|0-13
|4
|2
|15
|Alston
|30
|9-12
|3-4
|0-6
|3
|2
|27
|Jessup
|30
|7-14
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|21
|Dennis
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|0
|5
|Hobbs
|20
|4-7
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|12
|Kigab
|19
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|6
|Dickinson
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rice
|13
|2-5
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Jorch
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|5
|3
|Huang
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|34-58
|16-20
|4-34
|19
|17
|99
Percentages: FG .586, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 15-26, .577 (Alston 6-8, Jessup 5-9, Huang 1-1, Hobbs 1-2, Rice 1-2, Dennis 1-3, Kigab 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kigab).
Turnovers: 11 (Alston 5, Williams 2, Dennis, Hobbs, Kigab, Rice).
Steals: 8 (Rice 3, Dennis 2, Jessup 2, Kigab).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|27
|44
|—
|71
|Boise St.
|42
|57
|—
|99
A_4,724 (12,480).
