BROWN 64, HARVARD 55
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Choh
|34
|5-12
|3-5
|4-8
|5
|2
|13
|Gainey
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|4
|Anderson
|33
|4-17
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|2
|14
|Hunsaker
|35
|7-17
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|20
|Mitchell
|31
|2-4
|2-3
|5-10
|1
|2
|7
|Friday
|21
|2-5
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|6
|Cowan
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-63
|12-16
|10-36
|10
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .349, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunsaker 5-10, Anderson 2-7, Mitchell 1-2, Choh 0-1, Cowan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gainey 4, Friday 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Choh 4, Anderson 3, Friday 2, Gainey, Hunsaker).
Steals: 10 (Choh 3, Hunsaker 3, Anderson 2, Gainey, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baker
|27
|1-2
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|3
|3
|Lewis
|30
|6-7
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|0
|13
|Welsh
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bassey
|33
|0-4
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|0
|Kirkwood
|32
|4-13
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|0
|14
|Tretout
|23
|4-12
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|2
|11
|Djuricic
|14
|1-4
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|5
|Haskett
|14
|2-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|5
|Ledlum
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|0
|Forbes
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|20-63
|8-11
|13-42
|8
|17
|55
Percentages: FG .317, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Kirkwood 3-7, Baker 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Djuricic 1-3, Haskett 1-4, Ledlum 0-1, Welsh 0-1, Bassey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Baker 2, Ledlum 2, Lewis 2, Tretout).
Turnovers: 15 (Bassey 3, Kirkwood 3, Haskett 2, Lewis 2, Tretout 2, Baker, Djuricic, Forbes).
Steals: 6 (Tretout 2, Baker, Bassey, Haskett, Ledlum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brown
|33
|31
|—
|64
|Harvard
|30
|25
|—
|55
A_1,636 (2,195).