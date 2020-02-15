https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/BUCKNELL-72-AMERICAN-U-68-15059431.php
BUCKNELL 72, AMERICAN U. 68
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AMERICAN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Nelson
|38
|2-12
|2-2
|2-6
|6
|5
|7
|Gasperini
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|6
|Beckton
|36
|2-6
|2-2
|0-8
|2
|2
|7
|Harris
|32
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|S.Nelson
|38
|12-23
|4-10
|2-8
|4
|3
|28
|Lubarsky
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Yiljep
|15
|3-6
|0-2
|4-8
|0
|0
|6
|Alexander
|13
|5-7
|2-4
|3-4
|1
|2
|12
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|10-20
|11-39
|13
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .431, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Beckton 1-4, C.Nelson 1-9, Lubarsky 0-1, Harris 0-2, S.Nelson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Beckton, Yiljep).
Turnovers: 10 (C.Nelson 3, S.Nelson 3, Beckton, Gasperini, Harris, Yiljep).
Steals: 8 (C.Nelson 4, Harris 2, Beckton, S.Nelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUCKNELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Meeks
|33
|4-7
|1-4
|0-8
|0
|2
|11
|Newman
|16
|4-11
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|9
|Funk
|36
|2-8
|1-4
|0-3
|5
|0
|6
|Sotos
|27
|1-3
|3-5
|0-2
|5
|4
|6
|Toomer
|29
|3-9
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|5
|8
|Spear
|23
|7-10
|4-6
|4-9
|0
|1
|20
|Ellis
|20
|3-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|10
|Rice
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|van der Heijden
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|12-25
|6-32
|17
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .446, FT .480.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Ellis 3-5, Meeks 2-3, Spear 2-3, Sotos 1-3, Funk 1-5, Toomer 1-5, Rice 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ellis 2, Spear 2, Newman, Sotos).
Turnovers: 9 (Funk 4, Toomer 2, Ellis, Newman, Rice).
Steals: 3 (Ellis, Meeks, Spear).
Technical Fouls: None.
|American U.
|30
|38
|—
|68
|Bucknell
|35
|37
|—
|72
A_2,785 (4,000).
View Comments