FG FT Reb
BUTLER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Golden 20 3-5 0-0 4-5 0 5 6
McDermott 33 1-5 1-2 2-7 3 3 3
Nze 33 2-3 2-3 2-8 0 4 6
Baldwin 34 13-25 5-6 0-6 3 3 36
Thompson 38 5-9 2-2 0-2 2 2 12
Tucker 21 1-6 0-1 1-5 0 3 3
Baddley 14 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 6
Smits 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-55 10-14 10-35 8 23 72

Percentages: FG .491, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Baldwin 5-7, Baddley 2-2, Tucker 1-4, McDermott 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Nze 4, Baldwin 3, Thompson 2, McDermott, Smits, Tucker).

Steals: 7 (Thompson 5, McDermott, Nze).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 33 5-8 4-7 1-2 0 2 17
Freemantle 21 2-7 2-2 2-6 3 1 6
Jones 32 6-10 2-5 8-13 0 2 14
Marshall 40 7-14 7-11 1-4 5 3 21
Goodin 21 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Tandy 28 4-10 0-0 0-1 2 2 10
Moore 17 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
James 8 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-57 15-25 13-31 10 13 71

Percentages: FG .439, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Carter 3-4, Tandy 2-6, Goodin 1-6, Freemantle 0-1, Moore 0-2, Marshall 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Marshall).

Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, Marshall 3, Goodin 2, Carter, Freemantle, James, Tandy).

Steals: 7 (Freemantle 2, Marshall 2, Goodin, Jones, Tandy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Butler 29 43 72
Xavier 27 44 71

A_10,635 (10,250).