Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays fourth. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Tommy Pham scores. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar walks. Matt Duffy pops out to shallow right field to Hanser Alberto. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jesus Aguilar out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles fifth. Hanser Alberto singles to center field. Mason Williams lines out to right center field to Guillermo Heredia. Rio Ruiz homers to right field. Hanser Alberto scores. Chance Sisco flies out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 2, Rays 2.

Orioles sixth. Trey Mancini flies out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Anthony Santander homers to right field. Renato Nunez strikes out swinging. DJ Stewart lines out to deep right center field to Avisail Garcia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 3, Rays 2.

Orioles ninth. Stevie Wilkerson pinch-hitting for DJ Stewart. Stevie Wilkerson called out on strikes. Hanser Alberto flies out to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Mason Williams singles to right field. Mark Trumbo pinch-hitting for Rio Ruiz. Mark Trumbo doubles to shallow left field. Mason Williams scores. Pedro Severino pops out to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Rays 2.