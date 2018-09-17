https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-12-Individual-Leaders-13235669.php
Big 12 Individual Leaders
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Hill,Oklahoma St.
|3
|34
|277
|4
|92.3
|Anderson,TCU
|3
|29
|259
|2
|86.3
|Barnes,Kansas St.
|3
|51
|228
|1
|76.0
|Brown,West Virginia
|2
|23
|148
|1
|74.0
|Pettaway,West Virginia
|2
|21
|133
|0
|66.5
|Watson,Texas
|3
|48
|198
|0
|66.0
|Montgomer,Iowa St.
|2
|38
|126
|1
|63.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Grier,West Virginia
|2
|60
|46
|1
|761
|9
|229.4
|Murray,Oklahoma
|3
|73
|49
|1
|863
|8
|199.9
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|3
|133
|94
|0
|1,160
|8
|163.8
|Cornelius,Oklahoma St.
|3
|101
|65
|3
|971
|7
|162.0
|Noland,Iowa St.
|2
|46
|29
|1
|403
|2
|146.6
|Brewer,Baylor
|3
|75
|45
|1
|641
|3
|142.3
|Thompson,Kansas St.
|3
|49
|28
|1
|360
|4
|141.7
|Ehlinger,Texas
|3
|99
|57
|2
|723
|6
|134.9
|Robinson,TCU
|3
|93
|57
|3
|644
|5
|130.7
|Bender,Kansas
|3
|73
|44
|0
|390
|3
|118.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|3
|23
|413
|7.7
|Brown,Oklahoma
|3
|19
|412
|6.3
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|3
|19
|319
|6.3
|Hurd,Baylor
|3
|18
|251
|6.0
|Jennings,West Virginia
|2
|12
|210
|6.0
|Humphrey,Texas
|3
|17
|275
|5.7
|Jones,Iowa St.
|2
|10
|97
|5.0
|Reagor,TCU
|3
|15
|196
|5.0
|Simms,West Virginia
|2
|10
|159
|5.0
|Carter,Texas Tech
|3
|14
|143
|4.7
|High,Texas Tech
|3
|14
|222
|4.7
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|3
|14
|223
|4.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|3
|23
|413
|137.7
|Brown,Oklahoma
|3
|19
|412
|137.3
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|3
|19
|319
|106.3
|Jennings,West Virginia
|2
|12
|210
|105.0
|Butler,Iowa St.
|2
|8
|209
|104.5
|Humphrey,Texas
|3
|17
|275
|91.7
|Sills,West Virginia
|2
|9
|173
|86.5
|Hurd,Baylor
|3
|18
|251
|83.7
|Simms,West Virginia
|2
|10
|159
|79.5
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|3
|12
|225
|75.0
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|3
|14
|223
|74.3
|High,Texas Tech
|3
|14
|222
|74.0
|Vasher,Texas Tech
|3
|13
|211
|70.3
|Reagor,TCU
|3
|15
|196
|65.3
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Frye,Texas Tech
|3
|2
|53
|1
|.7
|Askew-Hen,West Virginia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.5
|Bernard,Baylor
|3
|1
|28
|0
|.3
|Boyd,Texas
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Dineen Jr,Kansas
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.3
|Dorsey,Texas Tech
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Foster,Texas
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Gaines,TCU
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Harper,Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|24
|1
|.3
|Harris,Kansas
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Hubert,Kansas St.
|3
|1
|11
|0
|.3
|Issahaku,TCU
|3
|1
|21
|0
|.3
|Lee,Kansas
|3
|1
|31
|1
|.3
|McCulloug,Kansas
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.3
|Motley,Oklahoma
|3
|1
|7
|0
|.3
|Sterns,Texas
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Taylor,Kansas
|3
|1
|55
|1
|.3
|Thomas,Kansas
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Thomas,Baylor
|3
|1
|-7
|0
|.3
|Torneden,Kansas
|3
|1
|39
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Turpin,TCU
|3
|7
|145
|20.7
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|3
|4
|68
|17.0
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|3
|6
|81
|13.5
|Lassiter ,Kansas
|3
|6
|62
|10.3
|Stoner,Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|32
|8.0
|Simms,West Virginia
|2
|3
|12
|4.0
|Shelley,Kansas St.
|3
|4
|9
|2.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Brown,Oklahoma
|3
|4
|165
|41.3
|Hubbard,Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|111
|27.8
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|3
|8
|192
|24.0
|Jamison,Texas
|3
|5
|118
|23.6
|Shelley,Kansas St.
|3
|10
|200
|20.0
|Simms,West Virginia
|2
|5
|92
|18.4
|Thorton,Baylor
|3
|4
|72
|18.0
|Turpin,TCU
|3
|4
|56
|14.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Galitz,Baylor
|3
|12
|45.0
|Thompson,Kansas
|3
|20
|43.1
|Panazzolo,Texas Tech
|3
|16
|40.6
|Nunez,TCU
|3
|11
|38.3
|Dunn,Iowa St.
|2
|11
|38.0
|Bujcevski,Texas
|3
|17
|37.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Lynch,Kansas St.
|3
|7
|8
|.875
|2.33
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|6
|1.000
|2.00
|Martin,Baylor
|3
|5
|7
|.714
|1.67
|Rui,Kansas
|3
|5
|8
|.625
|1.67
|Assalley,Iowa St.
|2
|3
|3
|1.000
|1.50
|Staley,West Virginia
|2
|3
|3
|1.000
|1.50
|Dicker,Texas
|3
|3
|3
|1.000
|1.00
|Seibert,Oklahoma
|3
|3
|4
|.750
|1.00
|Bunce,TCU
|3
|2
|4
|.500
|.67
|Hatfield,Texas Tech
|3
|2
|2
|1.000
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|3
|0
|413
|0
|0
|0
|23
|413
|137.67
|Brown,Oklahoma
|3
|0
|412
|0
|0
|0
|19
|412
|137.33
|Simms,West Virginia
|2
|5
|159
|12
|92
|0
|19
|268
|134.00
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|3
|0
|223
|136
|38
|0
|20
|397
|132.33
|Turpin,TCU
|3
|28
|125
|145
|56
|0
|25
|354
|118.00
|Humphrey,Texas
|3
|19
|275
|0
|51
|0
|21
|345
|115.00
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|319
|0
|0
|0
|19
|319
|106.33
|Jennings,West Virginia
|2
|0
|210
|0
|0
|0
|12
|210
|105.00
|Butler,Iowa St.
|2
|0
|209
|0
|0
|0
|8
|209
|104.50
|Hill,Oklahoma St.
|3
|277
|33
|0
|0
|0
|36
|310
|103.33
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|3
|0
|225
|81
|0
|0
|18
|306
|102.00
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Bowman,Texas Tech
|3
|143
|1,178
|392.7
|Grier,West Virginia
|2
|65
|758
|379.0
|Cornelius,Oklahoma St.
|3
|126
|1,042
|347.3
|Murray,Oklahoma
|3
|102
|1,032
|344.0
|Ehlinger,Texas
|3
|135
|839
|279.7
|Robinson,TCU
|3
|111
|763
|254.3
|Brewer,Baylor
|3
|92
|710
|236.7
|Noland,Iowa St.
|2
|48
|389
|194.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|3
|20
|6
|6
|37
|12.3
|Henry,Texas Tech
|3
|0
|0
|0
|36
|12.0
|Jennings,West Virginia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|12.0
|Hasty,Baylor
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|10.0
|Staley,West Virginia
|2
|11
|3
|3
|20
|10.0
|Hatfield,Texas Tech
|3
|23
|2
|2
|29
|9.7
|Martin,Baylor
|3
|14
|5
|7
|29
|9.7
|Lynch,Kansas St.
|3
|7
|7
|8
|28
|9.3
|Seibert,Oklahoma
|3
|19
|3
|4
|28
|9.3
|Rui,Kansas
|3
|10
|5
|8
|25
|8.3
|Hill,Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Wesley,Texas Tech
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Zuber,Kansas St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
