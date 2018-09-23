G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Williams,Kansas 3 47 377 3 125.7
Hill,Oklahoma St. 4 46 388 5 97.0
Montgomer,Iowa St. 3 61 233 2 77.7
Barnes,Kansas St. 4 63 277 1 69.3
Sermon,Oklahoma 4 47 275 2 68.8
Anderson,TCU 4 37 274 2 68.5

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Grier,West Virginia 3 95 71 3 1,117 14 215.8
Murray,Oklahoma 4 88 60 2 1,028 11 203.0
Bowman,Texas Tech 4 179 129 2 1,557 10 161.3
Brewer,Baylor 4 102 64 1 862 6 151.2
Cornelius,Oklahoma St. 4 139 83 4 1,229 8 147.2
Noland,Iowa St. 3 80 55 1 636 3 145.4
Thompson,Kansas St. 4 66 39 1 505 4 140.3
Ehlinger,Texas 4 131 79 2 978 8 140.1
Robinson,TCU 4 122 74 5 841 6 126.6
Bender,Kansas 4 89 53 0 490 4 120.6

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Wesley,Texas Tech 4 30 511 7.5
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 4 26 442 6.5
Sills,West Virginia 3 19 246 6.3
Zuber,Kansas St. 4 24 356 6.0
Reagor,TCU 4 23 292 5.8
High,Texas Tech 4 22 301 5.5
Hurd,Baylor 4 22 311 5.5
Jones,Iowa St. 3 16 136 5.3
Humphrey,Texas 4 21 352 5.3
Jennings,West Virginia 3 15 241 5.0
Johnson,Texas 4 20 299 5.0
Simms,West Virginia 3 15 295 5.0
Brown,Oklahoma 4 19 412 4.8
Butler,Iowa St. 3 14 297 4.7

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wesley,Texas Tech 4 30 511 127.8
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 4 26 442 110.5
Brown,Oklahoma 4 19 412 103.0
Butler,Iowa St. 3 14 297 99.0
Simms,West Virginia 3 15 295 98.3
Zuber,Kansas St. 4 24 356 89.0
Humphrey,Texas 4 21 352 88.0
Sills,West Virginia 3 19 246 82.0
Mims,Baylor 3 13 245 81.7
Jennings,West Virginia 3 15 241 80.3
Hurd,Baylor 4 22 311 77.8
High,Texas Tech 4 22 301 75.3
Johnson,Texas 4 20 299 74.8
Reagor,TCU 4 23 292 73.0
Vasher,Texas Tech 4 16 273 68.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Frye,Texas Tech 4 3 53 1 .8
Sterns,Texas 4 3 33 0 .8
Motley,Oklahoma 4 2 7 0 .5
Askew-Hen,West Virginia 3 1 0 0 .3
Jones,Texas 3 1 7 0 .3
Lewis,Iowa St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Thomas,Kansas 3 1 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Turpin,TCU 4 7 145 20.7
Bowman,Texas Tech 4 5 70 14.0
Lamb,Oklahoma 4 7 88 12.6
Simms,West Virginia 3 4 37 9.3
Lassiter ,Kansas 4 7 61 8.7

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brown,Oklahoma 3 4 165 41.3
Bowman,Texas Tech 4 8 192 24.0
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 4 6 139 23.2
Jamison,Texas 4 7 152 21.7
Turpin,TCU 4 7 139 19.9
Fleeks,Baylor 3 5 95 19.0
Shelley,Kansas St. 4 13 237 18.2
Simms,West Virginia 3 7 110 15.7
Zuber,Kansas St. 4 5 73 14.6

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Galitz,Baylor 4 17 45.2
Thompson,Kansas 4 27 44.2
Panazzolo,Texas Tech 4 18 40.6
Dunn,Iowa St. 3 15 38.3
Bujcevski,Texas 4 22 37.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Assalley,Iowa St. 3 7 7 1.000 2.33
Lynch,Kansas St. 4 9 11 .818 2.25
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 4 7 8 .875 1.75
Martin,Baylor 4 7 9 .778 1.75
Rui,Kansas 4 5 9 .556 1.25
Dicker,Texas 4 4 6 .667 1.00
Hatfield,Texas Tech 4 4 5 .800 1.00
Song,TCU 3 3 4 .750 1.00
Staley,West Virginia 3 3 4 .750 1.00
Seibert,Oklahoma 4 3 5 .600 .75
Bunce,TCU 4 2 4 .500 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Simms,West Virginia 3 5 295 37 110 0 27 447 149.00
Williams,Kansas 3 377 13 0 39 0 51 429 143.00
Zuber,Kansas St. 4 0 356 136 73 0 32 565 141.25
Wesley,Texas Tech 4 -2 511 0 0 0 31 509 127.25
Turpin,TCU 4 28 193 145 139 0 31 505 126.25
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 4 0 442 2 0 0 27 444 111.00
Humphrey,Texas 4 20 352 0 51 0 26 423 105.75
Hill,Oklahoma St. 4 388 31 0 0 0 50 419 104.75
Brown,Oklahoma 4 0 412 0 0 0 19 412 103.00
Butler,Iowa St. 3 0 297 0 0 0 14 297 99.00

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Bowman,Texas Tech 4 193 1,549 387.3
Grier,West Virginia 3 101 1,110 370.0
Cornelius,Oklahoma St. 4 168 1,300 325.0
Murray,Oklahoma 4 124 1,268 317.0
Ehlinger,Texas 4 178 1,105 276.3
Robinson,TCU 4 149 1,017 254.3
Brewer,Baylor 4 131 988 247.0
Noland,Iowa St. 3 83 617 205.7

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 4 22 7 8 42 10.5
Hatfield,Texas Tech 4 28 4 5 40 10.0
Sills,West Virginia 3 0 0 0 30 10.0
Martin,Baylor 4 17 7 9 37 9.3
Henry,Texas Tech 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
Assalley,Iowa St. 3 5 7 7 26 8.7
Lynch,Kansas St. 4 7 9 11 34 8.5
Staley,West Virginia 3 16 3 4 25 8.3
Jennings,West Virginia 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Seibert,Oklahoma 4 23 3 5 32 8.0
Hasty,Baylor 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Hill,Oklahoma St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5