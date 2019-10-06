https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-12-Individual-Leaders-14496098.php
Big 12 Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Hubbard,Oklahoma St.
|6
|162
|1,094
|13
|182.3
|Anderson,TCU
|5
|70
|532
|6
|106.4
|Hurts,Oklahoma
|5
|57
|499
|7
|99.8
|Williams,Kansas
|5
|90
|445
|1
|89.0
|Gilbert,Kansas St.
|5
|73
|415
|4
|83.0
|Sanders,Oklahoma St.
|6
|85
|426
|2
|71.0
|Sermon,Oklahoma
|5
|45
|345
|4
|69.0
|Stevenson,Oklahoma
|5
|29
|319
|5
|63.8
|Ingram,Texas
|5
|66
|313
|3
|62.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Hurts,Oklahoma
|5
|109
|82
|2
|1,523
|14
|231.3
|Ehlinger,Texas
|5
|173
|120
|2
|1,448
|17
|169.8
|Purdy,Iowa St.
|5
|171
|121
|2
|1,578
|10
|165.2
|Brewer,Baylor
|5
|142
|93
|0
|1,202
|11
|162.2
|Stanley,Kansas
|6
|157
|102
|4
|1,175
|12
|148.0
|Sanders,Oklahoma St.
|6
|158
|100
|8
|1,333
|10
|144.9
|Thompson,Kansas St.
|5
|110
|69
|1
|822
|5
|138.7
|Duggan,TCU
|5
|113
|64
|0
|742
|9
|138.1
|Kendall,West Virginia
|5
|190
|125
|7
|1,238
|9
|128.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Duvernay,Texas
|5
|45
|463
|9.0
|Jones,Iowa St.
|5
|37
|444
|7.4
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|6
|39
|703
|6.5
|James,West Virginia
|5
|32
|329
|6.4
|Mims,Baylor
|5
|29
|438
|5.8
|Parchment,Kansas
|6
|32
|422
|5.3
|Vasher,Texas Tech
|5
|24
|358
|4.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|6
|39
|703
|117.2
|Duvernay,Texas
|5
|45
|463
|92.6
|Jones,Iowa St.
|5
|37
|444
|88.8
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|5
|18
|439
|87.8
|Mims,Baylor
|5
|29
|438
|87.6
|Rambo,Oklahoma
|5
|14
|383
|76.6
|Milton,Iowa St.
|5
|17
|374
|74.8
|Vasher,Texas Tech
|5
|24
|358
|71.6
|Parchment,Kansas
|6
|32
|422
|70.3
|James,West Virginia
|5
|32
|329
|65.8
|Thorton,Baylor
|5
|20
|328
|65.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Coleman,Texas Tech
|5
|5
|49
|0
|1.0
|Washingto,West Virginia
|5
|3
|41
|0
|.6
|Jamison,Texas
|5
|2
|12
|0
|.4
|Moehrig,TCU
|5
|2
|58
|0
|.4
|Ossai,Texas
|5
|2
|24
|0
|.4
|Parker,Kansas St.
|5
|2
|43
|0
|.4
|Washingto,TCU
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Fields,Texas Tech
|4
|1
|5
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Reagor,TCU
|5
|12
|232
|19.3
|Arnold,Baylor
|5
|7
|103
|14.7
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|5
|9
|104
|11.6
|Stoner,Oklahoma St.
|6
|10
|66
|6.6
|Sinkfield,West Virginia
|5
|6
|26
|4.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Brooks,Kansas St.
|5
|7
|163
|23.3
|Horne,Kansas
|6
|14
|303
|21.6
|Duvernay,Texas
|5
|6
|126
|21.0
|Brown,Oklahoma
|5
|6
|111
|18.5
|James,West Virginia
|5
|10
|185
|18.5
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Thompson,Kansas
|6
|27
|45.5
|McNamara,Texas Tech
|5
|27
|44.8
|Anctil,Kansas St.
|5
|21
|44.3
|Growden,West Virginia
|5
|27
|40.9
|Bujcevski,Texas
|5
|19
|40.5
|Rivera,Iowa St.
|4
|15
|39.5
|Hutton,Oklahoma St.
|6
|26
|38.3
|Power,Baylor
|5
|22
|38.0
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Song,TCU
|5
|10
|11
|.909
|2.00
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|6
|10
|10
|1.000
|1.67
|Wolff,Texas Tech
|5
|8
|9
|.889
|1.60
|Assalley,Iowa St.
|5
|7
|10
|.700
|1.40
|Staley,West Virginia
|5
|7
|12
|.583
|1.40
|Lynch,Kansas St.
|5
|6
|7
|.857
|1.20
|Dicker,Texas
|5
|4
|6
|.667
|.80
|Jones,Kansas
|6
|4
|6
|.667
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Hubbard,Oklahoma St.
|6
|1,094
|22
|0
|42
|0
|169
|1,158
|193.00
|Anderson,TCU
|5
|532
|87
|0
|139
|0
|85
|758
|151.60
|Duvernay,Texas
|5
|17
|463
|0
|126
|0
|55
|606
|121.20
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|6
|0
|703
|0
|0
|0
|40
|703
|117.17
|James,West Virginia
|5
|16
|329
|0
|185
|0
|45
|530
|106.00
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|5
|-19
|439
|104
|0
|0
|29
|524
|104.80
|Hurts,Oklahoma
|5
|499
|21
|0
|0
|0
|58
|520
|104.00
|Williams,Kansas
|5
|445
|63
|0
|0
|0
|104
|508
|101.60
|Reagor,TCU
|5
|44
|186
|232
|28
|0
|36
|490
|98.00
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Hurts,Oklahoma
|5
|166
|2,022
|404.4
|Purdy,Iowa St.
|5
|216
|1,781
|356.2
|Ehlinger,Texas
|5
|224
|1,684
|336.8
|Sanders,Oklahoma St.
|6
|243
|1,759
|293.2
|Kendall,West Virginia
|5
|217
|1,287
|257.4
|Brewer,Baylor
|5
|176
|1,276
|255.2
|Stanley,Kansas
|6
|190
|1,203
|200.5
|Thompson,Kansas St.
|5
|138
|919
|183.8
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Hubbard,Oklahoma St.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|80
|13.3
|Song,TCU
|5
|20
|10
|11
|50
|10.0
|Lamb,Oklahoma
|5
|0
|0
|0
|48
|9.6
|Ammendola,Oklahoma St.
|6
|27
|10
|10
|57
|9.5
|Assalley,Iowa St.
|5
|23
|7
|10
|44
|8.8
|Hurts,Oklahoma
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Wolff,Texas Tech
|5
|18
|8
|9
|42
|8.4
|Dicker,Texas
|5
|27
|4
|6
|39
|7.8
|Lynch,Kansas St.
|5
|19
|6
|7
|37
|7.4
|Anderson,TCU
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Staley,West Virginia
|5
|14
|7
|12
|35
|7.0
|Wallace,Oklahoma St.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
