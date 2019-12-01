G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 12 309 1,936 21 161.3
Hurts,Oklahoma 12 196 1,217 18 101.4
Williams,Kansas 11 203 1,061 3 96.5
Brooks,Oklahoma 11 128 917 4 83.4
Hall,Iowa St. 11 169 842 9 76.5
Gilbert,Kansas St. 10 133 698 6 69.8
Anderson,TCU 12 151 823 6 68.6

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Hurts,Oklahoma 12 285 205 6 3,347 31 202.3
Brewer,Baylor 12 342 224 6 2,935 20 153.4
Purdy,Iowa St. 12 445 295 9 3,760 27 153.2
Ehlinger,Texas 12 436 284 9 3,462 29 149.7
Sanders,Oklahoma St. 10 247 155 11 2,065 16 145.4
Duffey,Texas Tech 10 367 239 5 2,840 18 143.6
Stanley,Kansas 12 371 226 11 2,664 24 136.7
Thompson,Kansas St. 12 283 167 5 2,191 12 134.5
Kendall,West Virginia 9 304 187 10 1,989 12 122.9

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Duvernay,Texas 12 103 1,294 8.6
Jones,Iowa St. 12 72 832 6.0
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 9 53 903 5.9
James,West Virginia 12 69 677 5.8
Parchment,Kansas 12 65 831 5.4
Mims,Baylor 12 61 945 5.1
Lamb,Oklahoma 11 50 1,035 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Duvernay,Texas 12 103 1,294 107.8
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 9 53 903 100.3
Lamb,Oklahoma 11 50 1,035 94.1
Mims,Baylor 12 61 945 78.8
Jones,Iowa St. 12 72 832 69.3
Parchment,Kansas 12 65 831 69.3
Robinson,Kansas 12 45 727 60.6
Rambo,Oklahoma 12 40 711 59.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Coleman,Texas Tech 12 8 79 0 .7
Arnold,Baylor 11 6 118 0 .5
Harvell-P,Oklahoma St. 12 5 45 0 .4
Washingto,TCU 12 5 22 0 .4
Moehrig,TCU 12 4 70 0 .3
Fields,Texas Tech 10 3 60 0 .3
Washingto,West Virginia 10 3 41 0 .3
Jamison,Texas 12 3 9 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Reagor,TCU 12 15 312 20.8
Stoner,Oklahoma St. 12 20 164 8.2
Lamb,Oklahoma 11 22 178 8.1

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Henry,Texas Tech 9 13 318 24.5
Horne,Kansas 10 20 442 22.1
Brown,Oklahoma 12 21 385 18.3
James,West Virginia 12 15 273 18.2
Brown,Oklahoma St. 12 15 257 17.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Anctil,Kansas St. 12 53 45.0
McNamara,Texas Tech 12 59 45.0
Thompson,Kansas 12 57 44.5
Growden,West Virginia 12 68 42.1
Rivera,Iowa St. 11 49 40.0
Power,Baylor 12 54 39.4
Hutton,Oklahoma St. 12 53 38.9
Sandy,TCU 12 61 38.4

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Song,TCU 12 23 24 .958 1.92
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 12 20 24 .833 1.67
Wolff,Texas Tech 12 20 22 .909 1.67
Lynch,Kansas St. 12 18 20 .900 1.50
Staley,West Virginia 9 11 17 .647 1.22
Brkic,Oklahoma 12 14 14 1.000 1.17
Dicker,Texas 12 13 17 .765 1.08
Mayers,Baylor 12 13 16 .813 1.08
Assalley,Iowa St. 12 12 16 .750 1.00
Jones,Kansas 12 11 18 .611 .92

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 12 1,936 183 0 42 0 332 2,161 180.08
Duvernay,Texas 12 32 1,294 0 205 0 122 1,531 127.58
Williams,Kansas 11 1,061 214 0 0 0 230 1,275 115.91
Lamb,Oklahoma 11 18 1,035 178 0 0 80 1,231 111.91
Anderson,TCU 12 823 128 0 309 0 187 1,260 105.00
Hurts,Oklahoma 12 1,217 25 0 0 0 198 1,242 103.50
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 9 0 903 0 0 0 54 903 100.33

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hurts,Oklahoma 12 481 4,564 380.3
Ehlinger,Texas 12 588 4,052 337.7
Purdy,Iowa St. 12 531 4,025 335.4
Duffey,Texas Tech 10 439 3,052 305.2
Brewer,Baylor 12 474 3,275 272.9
Sanders,Oklahoma St. 10 384 2,690 269.0
Kendall,West Virginia 9 349 2,080 231.1
Stanley,Kansas 12 438 2,732 227.7
Duggan,TCU 12 469 2,632 219.3
Thompson,Kansas St. 12 388 2,593 216.1

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 12 0 0 0 128 10.7
Hurts,Oklahoma 12 0 0 0 114 9.5
Song,TCU 12 39 23 24 108 9.0
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 12 46 20 24 105 8.8
Lamb,Oklahoma 11 0 0 0 92 8.4
Wolff,Texas Tech 12 41 20 22 100 8.3
Lynch,Kansas St. 12 44 18 20 98 8.2
Dicker,Texas 12 52 13 17 90 7.5
Mayers,Baylor 12 49 13 16 88 7.3
Brkic,Oklahoma 12 45 14 14 87 7.3
Assalley,Iowa St. 12 51 12 16 85 7.1