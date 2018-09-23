https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Team-Leaders-13251311.php
Big Ten Team Leaders
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Michigan
|4
|114
|60
|4
|557
|4
|98.24
|Minnesota
|4
|129
|74
|4
|670
|4
|105.02
|Penn St.
|4
|128
|74
|4
|693
|5
|109.93
|Ohio St.
|4
|110
|59
|4
|725
|3
|110.73
|Indiana
|4
|107
|58
|4
|625
|5
|111.21
|Maryland
|4
|126
|68
|6
|839
|7
|118.71
|Wisconsin
|4
|100
|58
|4
|691
|5
|124.54
|Michigan St.
|3
|138
|91
|5
|971
|3
|124.97
|Iowa
|4
|117
|72
|2
|706
|6
|125.73
|Purdue
|4
|143
|86
|6
|1,101
|5
|127.96
|Nebraska
|3
|102
|65
|2
|667
|5
|130.91
|Illinois
|4
|143
|90
|7
|1,180
|9
|143.23
|Northwestern
|3
|98
|65
|3
|751
|6
|144.78
|Rutgers
|4
|110
|68
|3
|856
|9
|148.73
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|209
|29.86
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|132
|26.40
|Michigan
|4
|7
|183
|26.14
|Maryland
|4
|11
|257
|23.36
|Iowa
|4
|2
|46
|23.00
|Minnesota
|4
|9
|197
|21.89
|Ohio St.
|4
|7
|149
|21.29
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|170
|21.25
|Wisconsin
|4
|10
|203
|20.30
|Purdue
|4
|12
|229
|19.08
|Nebraska
|3
|9
|171
|19.00
|Indiana
|4
|6
|109
|18.17
|Rutgers
|4
|9
|161
|17.89
|Illinois
|4
|8
|99
|12.38
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|154
|38.50
|Penn St.
|4
|11
|207
|18.82
|Indiana
|4
|9
|130
|14.44
|Michigan
|4
|10
|120
|12.00
|Illinois
|4
|5
|51
|10.20
|Maryland
|4
|6
|49
|8.17
|Ohio St.
|4
|13
|101
|7.77
|Michigan St.
|3
|3
|21
|7.00
|Iowa
|4
|11
|76
|6.91
|Rutgers
|4
|4
|22
|5.50
|Purdue
|4
|5
|27
|5.40
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|16
|5.33
|Northwestern
|3
|7
|16
|2.29
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|1
|.20
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Michigan
|4
|38
|11
|45.55
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|13
|42.38
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|22
|41.68
|Purdue
|4
|25
|15
|40.67
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|13
|40.08
|Illinois
|4
|96
|24
|39.63
|Maryland
|4
|58
|24
|38.21
|Iowa
|4
|20
|15
|38.20
|Rutgers
|4
|93
|29
|38.00
|Wisconsin
|4
|41
|16
|37.69
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|15
|37.27
|Indiana
|4
|21
|19
|36.42
|Michigan St.
|3
|44
|14
|36.00
|Nebraska
|3
|159
|17
|34.06
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Michigan
|4
|262
|961
|240.3
|Iowa
|4
|243
|1,042
|260.5
|Minnesota
|4
|241
|1,201
|300.3
|Wisconsin
|4
|223
|1,231
|307.8
|Maryland
|4
|282
|1,255
|313.8
|Ohio St.
|4
|258
|1,293
|323.3
|Indiana
|4
|264
|1,318
|329.5
|Penn St.
|4
|299
|1,383
|345.8
|Michigan St.
|3
|224
|1,069
|356.3
|Nebraska
|3
|216
|1,139
|379.7
|Northwestern
|3
|198
|1,140
|380.0
|Purdue
|4
|296
|1,654
|413.5
|Rutgers
|4
|266
|1,737
|434.3
|Illinois
|4
|302
|2,031
|507.8
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|222
|55.5
|Ohio St.
|4
|3
|218
|54.5
|Michigan
|4
|4
|167
|41.8
|Maryland
|4
|3
|135
|33.8
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|128
|32.0
|Indiana
|4
|4
|117
|29.3
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|86
|28.7
|Purdue
|4
|8
|113
|28.3
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|108
|27.0
|Illinois
|4
|8
|108
|27.0
|Iowa
|4
|5
|101
|25.3
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|72
|24.0
|Nebraska
|3
|3
|57
|19.0
|Rutgers
|4
|3
|65
|16.3
___
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Iowa
|4
|0
|52
|13.0
|Michigan
|4
|0
|57
|14.3
|Wisconsin
|4
|0
|58
|14.5
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|68
|17.0
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|69
|17.3
|Penn St.
|4
|0
|78
|19.5
|Indiana
|4
|0
|89
|22.3
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|68
|22.7
|Maryland
|4
|1
|91
|22.8
|Purdue
|4
|0
|104
|26.0
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|87
|29.0
|Illinois
|4
|0
|126
|31.5
|Nebraska
|3
|1
|113
|37.7
|Rutgers
|4
|0
|156
|39.0
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|4
|316
|2,396
|599.0
|Penn St.
|4
|284
|2,058
|514.5
|Purdue
|4
|277
|1,934
|483.5
|Wisconsin
|4
|279
|1,868
|467.0
|Northwestern
|3
|261
|1,273
|424.3
|Michigan
|4
|257
|1,683
|420.8
|Illinois
|4
|298
|1,636
|409.0
|Indiana
|4
|302
|1,610
|402.5
|Maryland
|4
|252
|1,599
|399.8
|Iowa
|4
|272
|1,572
|393.0
|Michigan St.
|3
|207
|1,179
|393.0
|Nebraska
|3
|212
|1,061
|353.7
|Minnesota
|4
|294
|1,387
|346.8
|Rutgers
|4
|276
|1,115
|278.8
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Penn St.
|4
|173
|1,100
|20
|275.0
|Wisconsin
|4
|185
|1,065
|10
|266.3
|Maryland
|4
|167
|1,034
|11
|258.5
|Illinois
|4
|189
|974
|7
|243.5
|Ohio St.
|4
|173
|933
|10
|233.3
|Michigan
|4
|154
|848
|10
|212.0
|Nebraska
|3
|132
|555
|4
|185.0
|Indiana
|4
|165
|734
|5
|183.5
|Iowa
|4
|165
|669
|7
|167.3
|Purdue
|4
|124
|661
|5
|165.3
|Minnesota
|4
|176
|639
|5
|159.8
|Rutgers
|4
|148
|553
|5
|138.3
|Michigan St.
|3
|109
|359
|4
|119.7
|Northwestern
|3
|110
|351
|7
|117.0
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Michigan St.
|3
|86
|98
|3
|32.7
|Iowa
|4
|126
|336
|1
|84.0
|Michigan
|4
|148
|404
|3
|101.0
|Maryland
|4
|156
|416
|4
|104.0
|Northwestern
|3
|100
|389
|2
|129.7
|Minnesota
|4
|112
|531
|4
|132.8
|Wisconsin
|4
|123
|540
|2
|135.0
|Purdue
|4
|153
|553
|7
|138.3
|Ohio St.
|4
|148
|568
|6
|142.0
|Nebraska
|3
|114
|472
|7
|157.3
|Penn St.
|4
|171
|690
|4
|172.5
|Indiana
|4
|157
|693
|6
|173.3
|Illinois
|4
|159
|851
|8
|212.8
|Rutgers
|4
|156
|881
|9
|220.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|4
|143
|110
|1
|1,463
|17
|365.8
|Purdue
|4
|153
|104
|4
|1,273
|8
|318.3
|Northwestern
|3
|151
|91
|4
|922
|3
|307.3
|Michigan St.
|3
|98
|65
|4
|820
|5
|273.3
|Penn St.
|4
|111
|62
|2
|958
|10
|239.5
|Iowa
|4
|107
|68
|4
|903
|5
|225.8
|Indiana
|4
|137
|100
|4
|876
|8
|219.0
|Michigan
|4
|103
|69
|3
|835
|9
|208.8
|Wisconsin
|4
|94
|61
|2
|803
|7
|200.8
|Minnesota
|4
|118
|61
|3
|748
|6
|187.0
|Nebraska
|3
|80
|51
|4
|506
|3
|168.7
|Illinois
|4
|109
|65
|2
|662
|4
|165.5
|Maryland
|4
|85
|47
|2
|565
|4
|141.3
|Rutgers
|4
|128
|63
|8
|562
|1
|140.5
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Maryland
|4
|2
|6
|8
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1.25
|Illinois
|4
|2
|7
|9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|1.25
|Ohio St.
|4
|3
|4
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1.25
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|1.00
|Indiana
|4
|5
|4
|9
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1.00
|Penn St.
|4
|2
|4
|6
|3
|2
|5
|1
|.25
|Michigan
|4
|1
|4
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|.25
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|3
|7
|-1
|-0.25
|Iowa
|4
|3
|2
|5
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|-0.25
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|-0.33
|Purdue
|4
|0
|6
|6
|4
|4
|8
|-2
|-0.50
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|5
|5
|3
|4
|7
|-2
|-0.67
|Nebraska
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-5
|-1.67
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|3
|5
|4
|8
|12
|-7
|-1.75
