FG FT Reb
BOSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hayward 26:29 6-9 0-0 0-5 6 3 14
Tatum 34:47 5-18 0-0 4-9 6 4 11
Theis 23:54 6-7 0-0 3-6 1 4 13
Brown 34:53 10-13 5-6 0-6 4 1 30
Walker 32:54 8-16 1-2 1-1 4 1 22
Langford 20:29 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Wanamaker 20:20 2-6 2-2 0-1 3 3 6
Kanter 18:03 5-10 2-2 3-11 1 0 12
Williams 12:14 1-3 2-2 0-2 0 5 4
Ojeleye 7:00 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Edwards 2:59 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Green 2:59 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Waters 2:59 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 240:00 46-92 12-14 13-45 26 22 118

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Brown 5-7, Walker 5-10, Hayward 2-4, Theis 1-1, Tatum 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Waters 0-1, Williams 0-1, Wanamaker 0-2, Langford 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Green, Hayward, Williams).

Turnovers: 19 (Brown 3, Tatum 3, Walker 3, Hayward 2, Kanter 2, Wanamaker 2, Green, Langford, Theis, Waters).

Steals: 7 (Hayward 2, Tatum 2, Edwards, Langford, Wanamaker).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TORONTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anunoby 25:09 2-6 1-2 0-1 0 2 5
McCaw 32:27 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 2
Ibaka 23:07 6-9 0-0 1-8 1 2 12
Lowry 37:20 4-13 3-4 1-4 8 0 14
VanVleet 36:34 11-21 3-3 0-4 6 1 27
Boucher 27:33 7-10 7-8 3-6 0 4 24
Davis 21:50 2-4 2-2 0-5 1 0 6
Hollis-Jefferson 17:50 2-7 2-3 2-3 0 1 6
Miller 10:46 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Johnson 4:25 3-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Brissett 2:59 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 38-80 18-22 7-34 17 13 102

Percentages: FG .475, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Boucher 3-4, Lowry 3-7, VanVleet 2-5, Ibaka 0-1, McCaw 0-1, Miller 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Anunoby 2, Boucher 2, Brissett, Hollis-Jefferson, Lowry).

Turnovers: 17 (Lowry 5, VanVleet 4, Ibaka 3, Anunoby 2, Davis, Johnson, McCaw).

Steals: 13 (VanVleet 4, Davis 2, Hollis-Jefferson 2, Lowry 2, Ibaka, Johnson, McCaw).

Technical Fouls: None

Boston 28 27 33 30 118
Toronto 19 28 22 33 102

A_19,800 (19,800).