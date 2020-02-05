https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-4-Vancouver-0-15030760.php
Boston 4, Vancouver 0
Recommended Video:
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Boston
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 10 (Bjork, McAvoy), 14:24.
Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 23 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 15:35.
Third Period_3, Boston, Krejci 13 (Carlo, Kuraly), 14:09. 4, Boston, Kuhlman 1 (Coyle, Grzelcyk), 18:10 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-9-10_25. Boston 13-17-12_42.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 6.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 20-13-3 (42 shots-38 saves). Boston, Rask 18-4-6 (25-25).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:29.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.
View Comments