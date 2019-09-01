Boston-L.A. Angels Runs

Red sox first. Mookie Betts singles to left center field. Rafael Devers pops out to third base to David Fletcher. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Mookie Betts scores. J.D. Martinez walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Sam Travis grounds out to third base. J.D. Martinez out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Angels 0.

Red sox third. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Andrelton Simmons to Albert Pujols. Rafael Devers singles to left field. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. Rafael Devers scores. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Sam Travis called out on strikes. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to first base, Albert Pujols to Andrew Heaney.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Angels 0.

Angels third. Max Stassi grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Sam Travis. David Fletcher flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Mike Trout singles to center field. Brian Goodwin singles to left field. Mike Trout to second. Albert Pujols doubles to deep left field. Brian Goodwin to third. Mike Trout scores. Justin Upton grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Sam Travis.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Angels 1.

Angels fourth. Kole Calhoun walks. Andrelton Simmons flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Luis Rengifo singles to shallow right field. Kole Calhoun to third. Max Stassi out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Gorkys Hernandez. Kole Calhoun scores. David Fletcher singles to shallow right field. Luis Rengifo to third. Mike Trout pops out to shallow infield to Sam Travis.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Angels 2.

Angels eighth. Justin Upton homers to center field. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to second base, Brock Holt to Mitch Moreland. Justin Bour pinch-hitting for Luis Rengifo. Justin Bour strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Angels 3.