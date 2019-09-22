Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays third. Austin Meadows singles to right field. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Ji-Man Choi walks. Austin Meadows to second. Travis d'Arnaud singles to center field. Ji-Man Choi to third. Austin Meadows scores. Nate Lowe grounds out to first base to Mitch Moreland. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Matt Duffy hit by pitch. Joey Wendle singles to shallow right field. Matt Duffy to second. Travis d'Arnaud out at home. Ji-Man Choi scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox fourth. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging. Brock Holt lines out to third base to Matt Duffy.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Red sox 1.

Rays seventh. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Willy Adames homers to center field. Austin Meadows singles to center field. Tommy Pham reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Meadows out at second. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep left field to Brock Holt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Red sox 1.

Red sox eighth. Marco Hernandez strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts singles to left center field. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Mookie Betts scores. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Ji-Man Choi. J.D. Martinez grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Ji-Man Choi.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Rays 3.

Red sox eleventh. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to third base, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland homers to center field. Gorkys Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Rays 3.

Rays eleventh. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to left center field. Nate Lowe homers to left field. Johnny Davis scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 5, Red sox 4.