Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 12, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|44
|27
|31
|58
|9
|26
|6
|1
|5
|153
|.176
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|45
|15
|21
|36
|-7
|20
|3
|0
|1
|95
|.158
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|42
|16
|19
|35
|-1
|4
|9
|0
|3
|99
|.162
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|37
|2
|23
|25
|-3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.036
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|38
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|20
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|45
|4
|16
|20
|-1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|89
|.045
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|39
|11
|8
|19
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|128
|.086
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|38
|7
|7
|14
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|66
|.106
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|42
|5
|8
|13
|9
|13
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|39
|4
|8
|12
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.108
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|45
|7
|4
|11
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|54
|.130
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|45
|4
|7
|11
|-2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.071
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|31
|3
|8
|11
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.052
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|34
|4
|5
|9
|-3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.091
|D
|28
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|42
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|33
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.043
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|32
|1
|5
|6
|-5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.020
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|15
|0
|4
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|15
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.300
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|25
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.000
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Michael Frolik
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|20
|Scott Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|130
|213
|343
|-26
|367
|24
|2
|18
|1342
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|145
|250
|395
|16
|341
|34
|6
|25
|1417
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|28
|1671
|2.87
|13
|12
|3
|1
|80
|884
|0.91
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|17
|1025
|3.34
|6
|7
|4
|2
|57
|526
|0.892
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|45
|2731
|3.04
|19
|19
|7
|3
|137
|1410
|.898
|130
|213
|367
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|45
|2731
|2.78
|26
|14
|5
|2
|125
|1337
|.903
|145
|250
|341
