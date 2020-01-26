https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-15005468.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 26, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|48
|28
|34
|62
|13
|30
|6
|1
|6
|163
|.172
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|49
|17
|24
|41
|-3
|20
|4
|0
|1
|99
|.172
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|42
|16
|19
|35
|-1
|4
|9
|0
|3
|99
|.162
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|41
|3
|25
|28
|-1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|67
|.045
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|49
|5
|18
|23
|2
|36
|2
|0
|0
|95
|.053
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|42
|6
|15
|21
|-7
|20
|1
|0
|1
|56
|.107
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|39
|11
|8
|19
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|128
|.086
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|42
|7
|9
|16
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|68
|.103
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|45
|6
|8
|14
|12
|13
|0
|1
|1
|67
|.090
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|49
|9
|4
|13
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|59
|.153
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|49
|4
|9
|13
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|58
|.069
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|43
|4
|8
|12
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|35
|3
|9
|12
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.048
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|38
|5
|7
|12
|-3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|51
|.098
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|D
|28
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|19
|4
|4
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.308
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|46
|2
|6
|8
|-3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.041
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|33
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.020
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|18
|1
|4
|5
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|28
|2
|3
|5
|-6
|8
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.041
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|28
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|67
|Michael Frolik
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|20
|Scott Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|144
|236
|380
|2
|395
|28
|4
|21
|1448
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|151
|261
|412
|-17
|367
|36
|6
|26
|1531
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|32
|1911
|2.7
|16
|13
|3
|1
|86
|998
|0.914
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|17
|1025
|3.34
|6
|7
|4
|2
|57
|526
|0.892
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|49
|2971
|2.92
|22
|20
|7
|3
|143
|1524
|.901
|144
|236
|395
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|49
|2971
|2.78
|27
|17
|5
|2
|136
|1440
|.901
|151
|261
|367
