THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 21, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 59 33 42 75 13 34 8 1 8 201 .164
F 23 Sam Reinhart 60 21 27 48 -7 20 5 0 2 124 .169
F 68 Victor Olofsson 45 19 21 40 0 4 11 0 4 111 .171
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 50 4 32 36 -1 34 2 0 1 80 .050
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 60 5 24 29 0 42 2 0 0 109 .046
F 90 Marcus Johansson 51 7 17 24 -14 20 1 0 1 74 .095
F 53 Jeff Skinner 50 11 9 20 -16 18 0 0 1 151 .073
F 43 Conor Sheary 53 9 10 19 -3 8 1 0 1 86 .105
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 56 9 10 19 13 15 0 1 2 85 .106
F 22 Johan Larsson 53 6 10 16 6 22 0 0 0 50 .120
D 62 Brandon Montour 45 5 11 16 13 20 0 0 0 78 .064
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 60 10 5 15 -1 10 0 1 1 75 .133
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 60 4 10 14 -4 30 1 0 0 64 .063
F 21 Kyle Okposo 43 7 7 14 -3 28 1 0 1 59 .119
D 33 Colin Miller 44 1 10 11 -6 18 0 0 1 69 .014
F 27 Curtis Lazar 29 4 5 9 1 7 0 0 0 21 .190
D 19 Jake McCabe 57 2 7 9 -12 41 0 0 1 63 .032
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 38 5 4 9 -8 10 1 0 1 64 .078
D 0 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
D 4 Zach Bogosian 19 1 4 5 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 29 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 36 .028
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 67 Michael Frolik 15 1 1 2 -3 4 0 1 0 23 .043
F 20 Scott Wilson 6 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 11 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 60 174 283 457 -34 441 34 4 26 1755 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 188 330 518 14 425 43 9 31 1860 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 33 1961 2.72 16 14 3 1 89 1031 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 26 1482 3.24 11 10 4 2 80 755 0.894 0 1 6
34 Jonas Johansson 0 150 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 60 3639 2.93 27 25 8 3 176 1849 .899 174 283 441
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 3639 2.77 33 20 7 2 166 1747 .901 188 330 425