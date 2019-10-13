https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/CAA-Individual-Leaders-14518375.php
CAA Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Priore,Rhode Island
|6
|280
|1,949
|324.8
|Flacco,Towson
|6
|251
|1,710
|285.0
|Ferguson,Maine
|6
|214
|1,648
|274.7
|Smith,Villanova
|7
|264
|1,813
|259.0
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|7
|271
|1,803
|257.6
|DiNucci,James Madison
|7
|216
|1,783
|254.7
|Fields,Stony Brook
|7
|207
|1,689
|241.3
|Cheek,Elon
|7
|222
|1,313
|187.6
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|6
|184
|1,077
|179.5
|Mancuso,Richmond
|6
|118
|914
|152.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Ratke,James Madison
|7
|36
|11
|14
|69
|9.9
|Thaenrat,Towson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|6
|16
|10
|11
|45
|7.5
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|6
|12
|11
|14
|45
|7.5
|Larson,Richmond
|6
|14
|10
|11
|44
|7.3
|Kresge,Villanova
|7
|35
|6
|12
|51
|7.3
|Edwards,Maine
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Green,Albany (NY)
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|Burns,Albany (NY)
|7
|30
|7
|10
|47
|6.7
|Parker,Rhode Island
|6
|0
|0
|0
|38
|6.3
|Doak,Maine
|6
|18
|6
|11
|36
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Covington,Villanova
|6
|90
|727
|3
|121.2
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|7
|136
|655
|4
|93.6
|Gray,New Hampshire
|6
|60
|464
|1
|77.3
|Nekhet,Stony Brook
|7
|86
|481
|2
|68.7
|White,Stony Brook
|7
|88
|460
|5
|65.7
|Washingto,New Hampshire
|6
|84
|365
|1
|60.8
|Bryant,Rhode Island
|6
|90
|358
|2
|59.7
|Agyei-Obe,James Madison
|7
|80
|415
|6
|59.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|DiNucci,James Madison
|7
|159
|112
|2
|1,500
|11
|170.0
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|7
|237
|145
|6
|1,881
|20
|150.6
|Fields,Stony Brook
|7
|151
|77
|3
|1,436
|9
|146.6
|Priore,Rhode Island
|6
|258
|163
|3
|2,003
|13
|142.7
|Smith,Villanova
|7
|223
|127
|6
|1,615
|20
|142.0
|Anderson,William & Mary
|5
|81
|48
|2
|666
|4
|139.7
|Cheek,Elon
|7
|186
|110
|5
|1,368
|10
|133.3
|Kehoe,Delaware
|5
|99
|60
|5
|654
|8
|132.7
|Ferguson,Maine
|6
|201
|116
|8
|1,655
|8
|132.0
|Flacco,Towson
|6
|194
|110
|3
|1,436
|8
|129.4
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|6
|159
|87
|6
|1,047
|7
|117.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Parker,Rhode Island
|6
|47
|746
|7.8
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|6
|43
|657
|7.2
|Green,Albany (NY)
|7
|46
|702
|6.6
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|7
|46
|565
|6.6
|Blair,Maine
|6
|36
|460
|6.0
|Fessler,Richmond
|6
|30
|391
|5.0
|Weeks,Elon
|6
|29
|301
|4.8
|Everson,William & Mary
|6
|27
|350
|4.5
|Fuller,Richmond
|6
|27
|562
|4.5
|Leatherbu,Towson
|6
|27
|411
|4.5
|Hayek,Villanova
|6
|26
|391
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Parker,Rhode Island
|6
|47
|746
|124.3
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|6
|43
|657
|109.5
|Green,Albany (NY)
|7
|46
|702
|100.3
|Edwards,Maine
|5
|19
|473
|94.6
|Fuller,Richmond
|6
|27
|562
|93.7
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|7
|46
|565
|80.7
|Blair,Maine
|6
|36
|460
|76.7
|Polk,James Madison
|7
|29
|482
|68.9
|Leatherbu,Towson
|6
|27
|411
|68.5
|Fessler,Richmond
|6
|30
|391
|65.2
|Hayek,Villanova
|6
|26
|391
|65.2
|Pitts,Delaware
|6
|23
|382
|63.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Mbye,Rhode Island
|6
|4
|3
|0
|.7
|Liggs Jr.,Elon
|7
|4
|55
|1
|.6
|Paye,Towson
|6
|3
|111
|1
|.5
|Tippett,Towson
|6
|3
|52
|0
|.5
|Trent,Villanova
|7
|3
|68
|1
|.4
|Wynn,Albany (NY)
|7
|3
|0
|0
|.4
|Lacey,New Hampshire
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Heyward,Towson
|6
|2
|49
|1
|.3
|Horn,New Hampshire
|6
|2
|50
|1
|.3
|Javier-Ca,Rhode Island
|6
|2
|13
|0
|.3
|Jones,Richmond
|6
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Robinson,James Madison
|6
|2
|3
|0
|.3
|Metheny,Albany (NY)
|7
|2
|14
|0
|.3
|Reid-Benn,Elon
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Smith,James Madison
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Constant,Stony Brook
|7
|12
|131
|10.9
|Townsend,Delaware
|6
|9
|80
|8.9
|Fessler,Richmond
|6
|10
|79
|7.9
|Lacey,New Hampshire
|5
|9
|56
|6.2
|Amos,James Madison
|7
|12
|58
|4.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Edwards,Maine
|5
|11
|384
|34.9
|Yoder,William & Mary
|6
|16
|523
|32.7
|Wingard,Elon
|7
|9
|277
|30.8
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|6
|15
|411
|27.4
|Laube,New Hampshire
|5
|10
|271
|27.1
|McDonald,Albany (NY)
|7
|20
|479
|24.0
|Boykin,Villanova
|7
|24
|571
|23.8
|Townsend,Delaware
|6
|14
|290
|20.7
|Dykes,Richmond
|6
|12
|242
|20.2
|Hunter,Towson
|5
|8
|161
|20.1
|Constant,Stony Brook
|7
|13
|236
|18.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|McDonough,Towson
|6
|24
|43.4
|Stephenso,Elon
|7
|35
|43.0
|Pritchard,Delaware
|5
|28
|41.9
|Sanborn,New Hampshire
|6
|28
|41.3
|Wright,Stony Brook
|7
|37
|40.5
|Schaum-Ba,Rhode Island
|6
|22
|39.5
|Mitchell,Albany (NY)
|7
|26
|36.8
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|6
|11
|14
|.000
|1.83
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|6
|10
|11
|.000
|1.67
|Larson,Richmond
|6
|10
|11
|.000
|1.67
|Ratke,James Madison
|7
|11
|14
|.000
|1.57
|Burns,Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|10
|.000
|1.00
|Doak,Maine
|6
|6
|11
|.000
|1.00
|Kresge,Villanova
|7
|6
|12
|.000
|.86
|Johnston,William & Mary
|6
|5
|7
|.000
|.83
|Courtney,Stony Brook
|7
|5
|7
|.000
|.71
|O'Neill,Towson
|6
|4
|8
|.000
|.67
|Roth,Delaware
|6
|4
|9
|.000
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Edwards,Maine
|5
|9
|473
|0
|384
|0
|32
|866
|173.20
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|6
|85
|331
|44
|411
|0
|54
|871
|145.17
|Parker,Rhode Island
|6
|6
|746
|0
|0
|0
|52
|752
|125.33
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|7
|655
|212
|0
|0
|0
|155
|867
|123.86
|Covington,Villanova
|6
|727
|5
|0
|0
|0
|95
|732
|122.00
|Laube,New Hampshire
|5
|165
|161
|0
|271
|0
|52
|597
|119.40
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|6
|0
|657
|0
|0
|0
|43
|657
|109.50
|Green,Albany (NY)
|7
|23
|702
|0
|0
|0
|47
|725
|103.57
|Constant,Stony Brook
|7
|-4
|359
|131
|236
|0
|48
|722
|103.14
|McDonald,Albany (NY)
|7
|0
|178
|51
|479
|0
|41
|708
|101.14
|Boykin,Villanova
|7
|6
|130
|0
|571
|0
|34
|707
|101.00
