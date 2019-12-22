https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/CAA-Individual-Leaders-14925713.php
CAA Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Smith,Villanova
|13
|480
|3,731
|287.0
|Flacco,Towson
|12
|466
|3,155
|262.9
|Priore,Rhode Island
|12
|492
|3,148
|262.3
|DiNucci,James Madison
|15
|459
|3,797
|253.1
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|14
|523
|3,380
|241.4
|Fields,Stony Brook
|12
|373
|2,809
|234.1
|Mancuso,Richmond
|12
|395
|2,775
|231.3
|Cheek,Elon
|11
|379
|2,143
|194.8
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|11
|366
|1,995
|181.4
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Ratke,James Madison
|15
|78
|25
|31
|152
|10.1
|Agyei-Obe,James Madison
|15
|0
|0
|0
|114
|7.6
|Green,Albany (NY)
|14
|0
|0
|0
|104
|7.4
|Edwards,Maine
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|Thaenrat,Towson
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|Doak,Maine
|12
|40
|14
|21
|82
|6.8
|Larson,Richmond
|12
|31
|17
|22
|81
|6.8
|O'Neill,Towson
|12
|46
|11
|18
|79
|6.6
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|12
|36
|15
|19
|78
|6.5
|Leatherbu,Towson
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|Kresge,Villanova
|13
|67
|7
|15
|83
|6.4
|Hodge,Villanova
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|11
|25
|14
|17
|66
|6.0
|Smith,Villanova
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|14
|264
|1,290
|10
|92.1
|Knight,Delaware
|12
|125
|919
|7
|76.6
|Agyei-Obe,James Madison
|15
|241
|1,143
|19
|76.2
|Lawton,Stony Brook
|9
|152
|648
|7
|72.0
|White,Stony Brook
|11
|130
|709
|5
|64.5
|Thaenrat,Towson
|12
|126
|746
|14
|62.2
|Barlee,Villanova
|12
|138
|724
|6
|60.3
|Hamilton,James Madison
|15
|160
|896
|5
|59.7
|Gray,New Hampshire
|11
|108
|646
|4
|58.7
|Nekhet,Stony Brook
|9
|95
|514
|2
|57.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|DiNucci,James Madison
|15
|345
|246
|5
|3,237
|27
|173.0
|Smith,Villanova
|13
|396
|236
|10
|3,274
|35
|153.2
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|14
|464
|262
|10
|3,543
|41
|145.5
|Flacco,Towson
|12
|356
|215
|6
|2,831
|22
|144.2
|Mancuso,Richmond
|12
|259
|164
|10
|2,128
|13
|141.2
|Fields,Stony Brook
|12
|286
|147
|11
|2,471
|16
|134.7
|Priore,Rhode Island
|12
|455
|271
|12
|3,268
|22
|130.6
|Cheek,Elon
|11
|309
|179
|6
|2,175
|15
|129.2
|Kehoe,Delaware
|10
|194
|116
|8
|1,335
|11
|128.1
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|11
|311
|183
|12
|1,967
|12
|117.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Parker,Rhode Island
|12
|81
|1,224
|6.8
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|12
|72
|1,039
|6.0
|Green,Albany (NY)
|14
|83
|1,386
|5.9
|Blair,Maine
|11
|65
|839
|5.9
|Fessler,Richmond
|12
|68
|869
|5.7
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|14
|76
|958
|5.4
|Hodge,Villanova
|13
|65
|1,118
|5.0
|Polk,James Madison
|15
|73
|1,173
|4.9
|Stapleton,James Madison
|12
|55
|688
|4.6
|Edwards,Maine
|11
|49
|1,097
|4.5
|Fuller,Richmond
|12
|53
|962
|4.4
|Love,New Hampshire
|11
|48
|542
|4.4
|Leatherbu,Towson
|12
|52
|667
|4.3
|Weeks,Elon
|10
|43
|412
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Parker,Rhode Island
|12
|81
|1,224
|102.0
|Edwards,Maine
|11
|49
|1,097
|99.7
|Green,Albany (NY)
|14
|83
|1,386
|99.0
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|12
|72
|1,039
|86.6
|Hodge,Villanova
|13
|65
|1,118
|86.0
|Fuller,Richmond
|12
|53
|962
|80.2
|Polk,James Madison
|15
|73
|1,173
|78.2
|Blair,Maine
|11
|65
|839
|76.3
|Anderson,Stony Brook
|12
|46
|870
|72.5
|Fessler,Richmond
|12
|68
|869
|72.4
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|14
|76
|958
|68.4
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Liggs Jr.,Elon
|11
|8
|89
|1
|.7
|Mbye,Rhode Island
|11
|5
|8
|0
|.5
|Paye,Towson
|12
|5
|122
|1
|.4
|Tippett,Towson
|12
|5
|67
|0
|.4
|Smith,James Madison
|15
|6
|64
|0
|.4
|Amos,Villanova
|11
|4
|76
|2
|.4
|Horn,New Hampshire
|11
|4
|53
|1
|.4
|Wynn,Albany (NY)
|14
|4
|19
|0
|.3
|Hayes,William & Mary
|11
|3
|38
|0
|.3
|Malone,Stony Brook
|11
|3
|49
|1
|.3
|Reid-Benn,Elon
|11
|3
|25
|0
|.3
|Smith, Jr,New Hampshire
|11
|3
|50
|0
|.3
|Laster,William & Mary
|12
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Trent,Villanova
|12
|3
|68
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Amos,James Madison
|15
|30
|387
|12.9
|Constant,Stony Brook
|9
|13
|146
|11.2
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|12
|20
|208
|10.4
|Lowery,William & Mary
|9
|12
|116
|9.7
|Fessler,Richmond
|12
|20
|109
|5.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Edwards,Maine
|11
|20
|570
|28.5
|Dykes,Richmond
|10
|23
|623
|27.1
|Yoder,William & Mary
|12
|34
|913
|26.9
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|12
|37
|990
|26.8
|Hunter,Towson
|11
|23
|614
|26.7
|Wingard,Elon
|11
|16
|418
|26.1
|Boykin,Villanova
|10
|29
|725
|25.0
|McDonald,Albany (NY)
|11
|24
|575
|24.0
|Laube,New Hampshire
|10
|29
|675
|23.3
|James,Albany (NY)
|14
|18
|340
|18.9
|Constant,Stony Brook
|9
|18
|338
|18.8
|Lee,Delaware
|9
|27
|504
|18.7
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Pritchard,Delaware
|11
|56
|42.7
|Eberle,William & Mary
|10
|40
|41.8
|Stephenso,Elon
|11
|55
|41.7
|Sanborn,New Hampshire
|9
|43
|41.0
|Schaum-Ba,Rhode Island
|12
|50
|40.0
|Wright,Stony Brook
|12
|65
|39.9
|Larson,Richmond
|12
|45
|38.3
|Mitchell,Albany (NY)
|14
|64
|36.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Ratke,James Madison
|15
|25
|31
|.000
|1.67
|Larson,Richmond
|12
|17
|22
|.000
|1.42
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|11
|14
|17
|.000
|1.27
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|12
|15
|19
|.000
|1.25
|Doak,Maine
|12
|14
|21
|.000
|1.17
|Roth,Delaware
|12
|12
|20
|.000
|1.00
|O'Neill,Towson
|12
|11
|18
|.000
|.92
|Davis,Elon
|11
|10
|15
|.000
|.91
|Courtney,Stony Brook
|12
|10
|12
|.000
|.83
|Johnston,William & Mary
|9
|7
|12
|.000
|.78
|Burns,Albany (NY)
|14
|10
|16
|.000
|.71
|Kresge,Villanova
|13
|7
|15
|.000
|.54
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Edwards,Maine
|11
|146
|1,097
|50
|570
|0
|83
|1,863
|169.36
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|12
|103
|605
|208
|990
|0
|115
|1,906
|158.83
|Laube,New Hampshire
|10
|285
|412
|0
|675
|0
|120
|1,372
|137.20
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|14
|1,290
|319
|0
|0
|0
|296
|1,609
|114.93
|Lee,Delaware
|9
|463
|56
|0
|504
|0
|143
|1,023
|113.67
|Yoder,William & Mary
|12
|375
|23
|36
|913
|0
|116
|1,347
|112.25
|Dykes,Richmond
|10
|309
|153
|0
|623
|0
|127
|1,085
|108.50
|Green,Albany (NY)
|14
|51
|1,386
|0
|0
|0
|87
|1,437
|102.64
|Parker,Rhode Island
|12
|6
|1,224
|0
|0
|0
|86
|1,230
|102.50
|Constant,Stony Brook
|9
|-4
|439
|146
|338
|0
|60
|919
|102.11
|Polk,James Madison
|15
|39
|1,173
|0
|312
|0
|88
|1,524
|101.60
|Knight,Delaware
|12
|919
|275
|0
|0
|0
|145
|1,194
|99.50
View Comments