FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 15 1-1 2-2 1-2 0 2 4
Fritz 18 0-2 1-2 1-2 1 2 1
Harried 18 0-2 0-1 1-1 1 2 0
Henderson 33 3-7 2-2 1-4 1 3 9
Johnson 37 3-12 0-0 0-3 6 2 6
Brandon 31 6-13 5-7 0-2 1 0 20
White 23 1-4 4-4 3-7 1 3 6
Hitchon 22 4-8 2-2 0-3 1 4 11
St. Louis 3 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-49 16-20 8-26 12 19 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Brandon 3-5, Hitchon 1-2, Henderson 1-4, White 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hitchon 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Brandon 2, Harried 2, Brown, Hitchon, White).

Steals: 7 (Johnson 3, Harried 2, Brandon, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MANHATTAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Paulicap 18 5-9 1-3 1-5 0 3 11
Buchanan 24 3-6 1-1 2-4 1 1 7
Greene 31 1-5 5-5 2-5 2 2 7
Hinckson 24 3-6 0-1 2-6 2 2 6
Stewart 27 2-7 0-0 0-0 3 2 5
Mack 26 1-5 0-0 1-4 5 2 3
Williams 17 4-7 5-7 1-4 0 3 13
Okafor 13 2-2 0-2 0-4 1 2 4
Reynolds 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Cisse 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Reid 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-49 12-19 9-32 14 19 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Mack 1-2, Stewart 1-4, Buchanan 0-1, Reid 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Greene 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Paulicap 3, Mack, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Reynolds 3, Greene 2, Hinckson 2, Paulicap 2, Stewart 2, Williams 2, Buchanan).

Steals: 6 (Buchanan 2, Greene, Hinckson, Mack, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Canisius 18 39 57
Manhattan 34 22 56

A_1,347 (2,345).