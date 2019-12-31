FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patton 34 6-11 1-1 2-7 3 3 14
Thomas 34 3-4 0-1 0-1 0 1 9
Beaudion 33 5-11 4-4 0-1 8 3 15
Gomillion 32 6-8 1-1 2-6 2 3 14
Hill 23 5-10 3-4 1-3 0 3 13
Eichelberger 22 4-8 4-5 1-1 0 4 12
Ferreira 13 1-4 0-0 1-2 2 2 3
Johnson 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 31-58 13-16 7-22 15 20 82

Percentages: FG .534, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Thomas 3-4, Ferreira 1-1, Gomillion 1-2, Patton 1-2, Beaudion 1-3, Eichelberger 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Patton).

Turnovers: 14 (Beaudion 4, Patton 4, Eichelberger 3, Hill 2, Johnson).

Steals: 8 (Patton 4, Beaudion 2, Gomillion, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IUPUI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Weatherford 39 2-7 3-4 3-4 4 4 7
Minnett 37 8-16 0-0 0-0 6 3 23
Burk 35 6-12 6-7 1-4 4 3 19
Goss 33 4-6 0-1 2-11 1 3 8
Depersia 24 3-3 4-4 2-4 4 3 11
Jackson 20 1-5 0-0 0-0 2 1 2
Tyson 11 4-4 2-2 2-3 0 0 10
Kenyon 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-54 15-18 10-26 21 17 80

Percentages: FG .519, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Minnett 7-13, Depersia 1-1, Burk 1-4, Weatherford 0-2, Jackson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Goss, Tyson, Weatherford).

Turnovers: 16 (Burk 5, Weatherford 4, Depersia 3, Jackson 2, Goss, Minnett).

Steals: 9 (Weatherford 3, Burk 2, Depersia 2, Minnett 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cleveland St. 37 45 82
IUPUI 34 46 80

A_889 (6,500).