CORNELL 85, PRINCETON 82
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CORNELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dickson
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|12
|Voss
|32
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|11
|Warren
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|9
|Knapp
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|McBride
|32
|3-8
|5-6
|1-4
|6
|1
|12
|Noll
|23
|7-11
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|4
|18
|Boeheim
|20
|4-10
|6-7
|0-1
|1
|1
|14
|Filien
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Dolan
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|31-53
|12-14
|2-20
|15
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .585, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Noll 3-4, Voss 3-4, Dickson 2-3, Dolan 1-1, Warren 1-1, McBride 1-2, Boeheim 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickson 2, Warren).
Turnovers: 12 (McBride 4, Noll 3, Voss 2, Warren 2, Dickson).
Steals: 6 (McBride 2, Noll 2, Dickson, Filien).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aririguzoh
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|4-10
|3
|2
|6
|Friberg
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Llewellyn
|35
|9-16
|7-7
|2-4
|3
|1
|30
|Morales
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|Schwieger
|32
|4-7
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|11
|Desrosiers
|23
|5-11
|3-3
|0-5
|2
|1
|16
|Wright
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Langborg
|14
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Evbuomwan
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|16-16
|6-24
|15
|13
|82
Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Llewellyn 5-8, Desrosiers 3-8, Wright 2-3, Friberg 2-5, Langborg 1-1, Schwieger 1-3, Morales 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Aririguzoh 2, Evbuomwan).
Turnovers: 14 (Aririguzoh 5, Llewellyn 4, Wright 3, Schwieger 2).
Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Friberg, Llewellyn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cornell
|37
|48
|—
|83
|Princeton
|40
|42
|—
|82
A_2,553 (6,854).
