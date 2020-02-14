Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CHICAGO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gholizadeh 35 1-6 6-6 0-4 0 3 8
Jones 33 3-8 1-2 0-1 2 4 7
Marble 25 0-3 6-6 2-3 0 1 6
Hunt 31 1-4 3-6 1-4 2 4 5
A.Lewis 39 8-15 4-4 1-5 1 4 23
Davis 18 2-5 1-2 1-4 0 5 5
Bigirumwami 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
M.Johnson 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Whitehead 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-43 21-26 5-24 6 23 54

Percentages: FG .349, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (A.Lewis 3-6, Davis 0-1, M.Johnson 0-2, Jones 0-3, Gholizadeh 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunt 2, Davis).

Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Hunt 4, Gholizadeh 3, Jones 3, A.Lewis 2, Marble).

Steals: 5 (Gholizadeh 3, A.Lewis 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CS BAKERSFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lee 27 6-10 3-5 1-4 1 3 16
Moore 27 4-11 6-8 4-8 3 2 14
Stith 28 4-8 2-3 4-5 0 3 10
Buckingham 21 1-5 0-0 0-2 7 3 2
Perry 24 3-5 0-2 1-3 1 4 6
McCall 29 3-5 1-1 2-4 1 2 7
Edler-Davis 22 2-6 1-2 0-2 1 2 6
Allen 14 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Person 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Readus 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Schoemann 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-54 13-21 12-30 14 24 64

Percentages: FG .444, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Allen 1-2, Lee 1-2, Edler-Davis 1-5, Stith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Buckingham 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Edler-Davis, Lee, Perry).

Turnovers: 11 (Perry 4, Moore 2, Stith 2, Allen, Edler-Davis, Person).

Steals: 9 (Moore 3, Perry 2, Buckingham, Edler-Davis, Lee, Person).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago St. 24 30 54
CS Bakersfield 28 36 64

A_1,709 (3,800).