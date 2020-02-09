https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/CS-NORTHRIDGE-61-UC-RIVERSIDE-59-15041946.php
CS NORTHRIDGE 61, UC RIVERSIDE 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC RIVERSIDE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chidom
|34
|4-8
|2-3
|2-10
|2
|4
|11
|McWilliam
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Kabellis
|32
|2-11
|0-0
|0-8
|2
|0
|5
|Martin
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Pickett
|27
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|9
|McRae
|31
|7-14
|3-4
|2-6
|5
|1
|17
|Elkaz
|22
|2-6
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Willborn
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Pullin
|9
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|8-11
|5-28
|11
|17
|59
Percentages: FG .382, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Pickett 3-4, Elkaz 2-6, Chidom 1-2, Pullin 1-3, Martin 1-4, Kabellis 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 6 (Kabellis 2, McWilliam, Pickett, Pullin, Willborn).
Steals: 4 (Kabellis 2, McWilliam, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diane
|37
|4-15
|4-6
|2-15
|4
|3
|12
|Pearre
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|2
|2
|Brown
|34
|2-7
|3-3
|2-5
|2
|0
|8
|Gomez
|40
|7-13
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|17
|Harkless
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|6
|Coleman
|19
|5-11
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|14
|Ndumanya
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Harrick
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|9-12
|10-35
|17
|13
|61
Percentages: FG .379, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Coleman 4-9, Gomez 3-7, Brown 1-2, Diane 0-2, Harkless 0-2, Harrick 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Diane 2, Harkless, Pearre).
Turnovers: 6 (Diane 2, Harkless 2, Brown, Ndumanya).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Riverside
|23
|36
|—
|59
|CS Northridge
|28
|33
|—
|61
A_815 (2,400).
