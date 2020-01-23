https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/CS-NORTHRIDGE-83-UC-SANTA-BARBARA-75-14997324.php
CS NORTHRIDGE 83, UC SANTA BARBARA 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diane
|40
|9-22
|8-9
|2-7
|3
|2
|27
|Brown
|38
|8-13
|1-1
|2-4
|8
|4
|21
|Gomez
|36
|6-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|15
|Pearre
|31
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|10
|Harrick
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Harkless
|18
|1-3
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|4
|Ndumanya
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Coleman
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-59
|12-14
|7-21
|18
|19
|83
Percentages: FG .525, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Brown 4-5, Gomez 3-5, Harrick 1-2, Diane 1-3, Harkless 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diane 2).
Turnovers: 4 (Gomez, Harkless, Ndumanya, Pearre).
Steals: 4 (Brown 2, Diane, Pearre).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Heidegger
|38
|7-13
|5-6
|0-2
|5
|1
|21
|Ramsey
|37
|4-7
|4-4
|1-4
|3
|2
|13
|Cyrus
|34
|1-5
|4-4
|4-6
|0
|2
|7
|Sow
|32
|6-12
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|3
|16
|Idehen
|25
|1-2
|3-5
|2-6
|1
|2
|5
|Freeman
|21
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|8
|Toure
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|5
|Nagle
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|18-21
|10-30
|16
|14
|75
Percentages: FG .462, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sow 2-4, Heidegger 2-6, Freeman 2-7, Ramsey 1-2, Toure 1-2, Cyrus 1-4, Nagle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Sow 4, Cyrus 2, Toure 2, Freeman, Heidegger, Idehen).
Steals: 1 (Heidegger).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CS Northridge
|33
|50
|—
|83
|UC Santa Barbara
|35
|40
|—
|75
A_1,026 (5,600).
