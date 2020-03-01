https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Calgary-3-Florida-0-15097259.php
Calgary 3, Florida 0
|Calgary
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 17 (Giordano, Lindholm), 6:21 (pp).
Second Period_2, Calgary, Lucic 7 (Giordano, Ryan), 3:10.
Third Period_3, Calgary, Brodie 2 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 1:09.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-6-12_28. Florida 10-16-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 1; Florida 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 10-10-1 (38 shots-38 saves). Florida, Montembeault 5-5-1 (28-25).
A_14,104 (19,250). T_2:16.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, James Tobias.
