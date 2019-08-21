https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Champions-League-Results-14368817.php Champions League Results Published 5:37 pm EDT, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Most Popular 1 Gould Manor Park area closed for removal of arsenic, lead, asbestos 2 Police: Pair of 80-somethings among six caught engaged in ‘sexual activity’ in Fairfield woods 3 Six arrested in ‘lewd activity’ complaint in Fairfield 4 Lake Mohegan drowning victim was ‘devoted family man’ 5 Soccer fields, playgrounds among sites to be tested for toxic fill 6 Potentially contaminated Fairfield parks and fields closed pending test results 7 Pure Barre opens at new location in Fairfield View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.