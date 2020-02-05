https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Charlotte-Hornets-Stax-15031847.php
Charlotte Hornets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Rozier
|51
|34.3
|321-764
|.420
|134-345
|143-165
|.867
|919
|18.0
|Graham
|51
|35.2
|288-768
|.375
|181-478
|154-189
|.815
|911
|17.9
|Bridges
|51
|30.5
|248-564
|.440
|77-225
|73-92
|.793
|646
|12.7
|Washington
|44
|30.0
|201-422
|.476
|59-148
|71-108
|.657
|532
|12.1
|Zeller
|48
|23.1
|212-407
|.521
|17-67
|96-140
|.686
|537
|11.2
|Monk
|49
|20.3
|173-404
|.428
|45-169
|64-79
|.810
|455
|9.3
|Biyombo
|43
|19.1
|124-231
|.537
|0-0
|73-118
|.619
|321
|7.5
|Williams
|41
|19.7
|94-210
|.448
|44-117
|43-50
|.860
|275
|6.7
|Bacon
|38
|17.7
|85-241
|.353
|19-67
|35-53
|.660
|224
|5.9
|Hernangomez
|22
|10.0
|49-91
|.538
|5-18
|26-44
|.591
|129
|5.9
|Co.Martin
|37
|16.0
|61-141
|.433
|14-54
|30-45
|.667
|166
|4.5
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|12
|13.3
|18-53
|.340
|5-17
|7-9
|.778
|48
|4.0
|Batum
|22
|23.0
|28-81
|.346
|14-49
|9-10
|.900
|79
|3.6
|McDaniels
|2
|3.5
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Ca.Martin
|5
|6.4
|3-10
|.300
|0-3
|3-5
|.600
|9
|1.8
|Franks
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Simmons
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Spalding
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|51
|242.0
|1907-4392
|.434
|614-1758
|827-1107
|.747
|5255
|103.0
|OPPONENTS
|51
|242.0
|2148-4474
|.480
|640-1780
|715-942
|.759
|5651
|110.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Rozier
|41
|187
|228
|4.5
|215
|4.2
|109
|0
|55
|122
|8
|Graham
|37
|144
|181
|3.5
|391
|7.7
|99
|0
|46
|151
|13
|Bridges
|73
|213
|286
|5.6
|89
|1.7
|109
|0
|31
|78
|39
|Washington
|36
|200
|236
|5.4
|91
|2.1
|121
|0
|39
|70
|36
|Zeller
|132
|205
|337
|7.0
|71
|1.5
|123
|0
|32
|62
|21
|Monk
|23
|114
|137
|2.8
|100
|2.0
|67
|0
|20
|64
|14
|Biyombo
|100
|152
|252
|5.9
|36
|.8
|95
|0
|9
|38
|36
|Williams
|15
|94
|109
|2.7
|41
|1.0
|71
|0
|26
|25
|22
|Bacon
|14
|80
|94
|2.5
|51
|1.3
|52
|0
|23
|36
|2
|Hernangomez
|27
|48
|75
|3.4
|14
|.6
|25
|0
|5
|22
|5
|Co.Martin
|28
|76
|104
|2.8
|50
|1.4
|57
|0
|27
|25
|6
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|26
|35
|2.9
|10
|.8
|18
|0
|0
|7
|3
|Batum
|25
|75
|100
|4.5
|66
|3.0
|41
|0
|17
|22
|8
|McDaniels
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Martin
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Franks
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spalding
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|562
|1618
|2180
|42.7
|1228
|24.1
|990
|0
|331
|761
|215
|OPPONENTS
|544
|1799
|2343
|45.9
|1370
|26.9
|1057
|1
|414
|741
|252
