AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
LaVine 54 34.5 468-1056 .443 160-425 255-309 .825 1351 25.0
Markkanen 46 30.3 233-550 .424 101-294 123-149 .826 690 15.0
Carter 37 30.0 166-309 .537 6-28 95-129 .736 433 11.7
Porter 9 25.1 35-84 .417 16-40 15-20 .750 101 11.2
White 54 24.1 219-588 .372 96-283 64-87 .736 598 11.1
Satoransky 54 28.6 199-451 .441 57-169 91-103 .883 546 10.1
Young 53 23.8 210-473 .444 58-171 34-58 .586 512 9.7
Hutchison 27 18.4 76-163 .466 11-35 46-76 .605 209 7.7
Dunn 51 24.9 152-342 .444 29-112 40-54 .741 373 7.3
Kornet 34 15.3 76-175 .434 30-103 20-27 .741 202 5.9
Valentine 30 12.2 66-164 .402 36-101 5-5 1.000 173 5.8
Gafford 33 12.7 67-100 .670 0-0 20-38 .526 154 4.7
Felicio 14 17.4 23-36 .639 0-2 14-18 .778 60 4.3
Arcidiacono 50 14.9 72-175 .411 45-109 20-28 .714 209 4.2
Harrison 32 7.6 38-88 .432 7-19 23-31 .742 106 3.3
Mokoka 6 3.7 6-15 .400 3-7 0-2 .000 15 2.5
Strus 2 3.0 2-3 .667 0-1 1-1 1.000 5 2.5
TEAM 54 241.4 2108-4772 .442 655-1899 866-1135 .763 5737 106.2
OPPONENTS 54 241.4 2131-4497 .474 607-1726 1026-1361 .754 5895 109.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
LaVine 37 220 257 4.8 224 4.1 116 0 77 176 25
Markkanen 57 241 298 6.5 70 1.5 92 0 39 77 22
Carter 130 236 366 9.9 44 1.2 142 0 30 62 33
Porter 8 23 31 3.4 14 1.6 20 0 9 7 3
White 24 163 187 3.5 125 2.3 88 0 37 79 4
Satoransky 55 144 199 3.7 286 5.3 108 0 71 104 7
Young 75 176 251 4.7 91 1.7 103 0 63 80 15
Hutchison 18 86 104 3.9 25 .9 44 0 27 27 6
Dunn 23 163 186 3.6 173 3.4 158 0 101 68 17
Kornet 21 56 77 2.3 31 .9 50 0 10 13 26
Valentine 4 53 57 1.9 34 1.1 40 1 20 20 5
Gafford 39 39 78 2.4 14 .4 60 0 9 18 42
Felicio 34 30 64 4.6 7 .5 21 0 6 11 1
Arcidiacono 16 69 85 1.7 78 1.6 79 0 20 27 3
Harrison 8 35 43 1.3 31 1.0 28 0 16 10 6
Mokoka 4 0 4 .7 0 .0 1 0 1 0 0
Strus 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 554 1734 2288 42.4 1247 23.1 1151 1 536 826 215
OPPONENTS 551 1934 2485 46.0 1372 25.4 1038 1 435 973 329