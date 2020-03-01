https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-15096551.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|60
|34.8
|539-1199
|.450
|184-484
|268-334
|.802
|1530
|25.5
|Markkanen
|46
|30.3
|233-550
|.424
|101-294
|123-149
|.826
|690
|15.0
|White
|60
|24.9
|268-691
|.388
|120-334
|91-116
|.784
|747
|12.5
|Carter
|38
|29.7
|167-314
|.532
|6-28
|99-135
|.733
|439
|11.6
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|Young
|59
|24.7
|246-548
|.449
|75-202
|36-61
|.590
|603
|10.2
|Satoransky
|60
|29.0
|222-508
|.437
|62-188
|102-117
|.872
|608
|10.1
|Hutchison
|28
|18.8
|80-175
|.457
|12-38
|46-78
|.590
|218
|7.8
|Dunn
|51
|24.9
|152-342
|.444
|29-112
|40-54
|.741
|373
|7.3
|Kornet
|36
|15.5
|82-187
|.439
|31-108
|20-28
|.714
|215
|6.0
|Valentine
|31
|12.1
|69-172
|.401
|38-106
|5-5
|1.000
|181
|5.8
|Gafford
|38
|13.6
|84-121
|.694
|0-0
|26-52
|.500
|194
|5.1
|Arcidiacono
|56
|15.8
|83-207
|.401
|51-132
|25-34
|.735
|242
|4.3
|Felicio
|20
|19.0
|34-54
|.630
|0-2
|18-23
|.783
|86
|4.3
|Harrison
|38
|9.0
|57-123
|.463
|8-29
|29-38
|.763
|151
|4.0
|Mokoka
|10
|9.3
|10-23
|.435
|6-12
|2-4
|.500
|28
|2.8
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|60
|241.3
|2363-5301
|.446
|739-2110
|946-1249
|.757
|6411
|106.9
|OPPONENTS
|60
|241.3
|2378-4980
|.478
|670-1896
|1176-1549
|.759
|6602
|110.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|41
|248
|289
|4.8
|254
|4.2
|131
|0
|88
|206
|28
|Markkanen
|57
|241
|298
|6.5
|70
|1.5
|92
|0
|39
|77
|22
|White
|27
|183
|210
|3.5
|145
|2.4
|105
|0
|46
|94
|6
|Carter
|132
|243
|375
|9.9
|46
|1.2
|145
|0
|30
|62
|34
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|Young
|85
|199
|284
|4.8
|103
|1.7
|122
|0
|81
|95
|20
|Satoransky
|65
|160
|225
|3.8
|330
|5.5
|127
|0
|77
|117
|7
|Hutchison
|18
|90
|108
|3.9
|26
|.9
|47
|0
|27
|27
|7
|Dunn
|23
|163
|186
|3.6
|173
|3.4
|158
|0
|101
|68
|17
|Kornet
|22
|62
|84
|2.3
|32
|.9
|54
|0
|11
|14
|26
|Valentine
|5
|55
|60
|1.9
|34
|1.1
|40
|1
|20
|20
|5
|Gafford
|47
|48
|95
|2.5
|16
|.4
|83
|0
|13
|24
|49
|Arcidiacono
|17
|84
|101
|1.8
|92
|1.6
|92
|0
|24
|36
|3
|Felicio
|54
|47
|101
|5.0
|15
|.8
|32
|0
|10
|18
|2
|Harrison
|14
|45
|59
|1.6
|35
|.9
|38
|0
|22
|16
|11
|Mokoka
|7
|3
|10
|1.0
|4
|.4
|13
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|623
|1894
|2517
|42.0
|1389
|23.2
|1300
|1
|601
|936
|240
|OPPONENTS
|617
|2124
|2741
|45.7
|1526
|25.4
|1156
|1
|494
|1082
|357
