Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Runs

Indians first. Francisco Lindor homers to right field. Greg Allen grounds out to shallow infield, Dylan Cease to Jose Abreu. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Yasiel Puig singles to right field. Jake Bauers strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 1, White sox 0.

White sox second. Yoan Moncada walks. James McCann pops out to Roberto Perez. Eloy Jimenez doubles to deep left center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Daniel Palka strikes out swinging. Yolmer Sanchez flies out to left field to Jake Bauers.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Indians 1.

Indians fifth. Franmil Reyes doubles to deep center field. Mike Freeman called out on strikes. Roberto Perez singles to right field, tagged out at second, James McCann to Tim Anderson. Franmil Reyes scores. Ryan Flaherty strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 2, White sox 1.

White sox seventh. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Daniel Palka flies out to deep left center field to Greg Allen. Yolmer Sanchez grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana. Zack Collins grounds out to shallow right field, Mike Freeman to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Indians 2.

Indians seventh. Yasiel Puig called out on strikes. Jake Bauers called out on strikes. Franmil Reyes walks. Mike Freeman walks. Franmil Reyes to second. Roberto Perez homers to left field. Mike Freeman scores. Franmil Reyes scores. Ryan Flaherty grounds out to second base, Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 5, White sox 2.

White sox eighth. Leury Garcia singles to left field. Tim Anderson singles to left field. Leury Garcia to second. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. James McCann homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Leury Garcia scores. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Daniel Palka grounds out to first base to Carlos Carrasco.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 6, Indians 5.