Cincinnati-St. Louis Runs

Reds first. Josh VanMeter strikes out swinging. Joey Votto singles to left field. Eugenio Suarez homers to left field. Joey Votto scores. Aristides Aquino pops out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Freddy Galvis grounds out to shallow infield, Dakota Hudson to Paul Goldschmidt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals first. Dexter Fowler singles to shallow center field. Kolten Wong walks. Paul Goldschmidt singles to deep left field. Kolten Wong to third. Dexter Fowler scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Paul DeJong doubles to deep left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Kolten Wong scores. Fielding error by Josh VanMeter. Yadier Molina doubles to deep left field. Paul DeJong scores. Matt Carpenter pops out to Eugenio Suarez. Tommy Edman lines out to center field to Phillip Ervin.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Reds 2.

Cardinals second. Dakota Hudson called out on strikes. Dexter Fowler homers to center field. Kolten Wong called out on strikes. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Marcell Ozuna reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Paul Goldschmidt out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Reds 2.

Cardinals third. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging. Yadier Molina homers to center field. Matt Carpenter pops out to Eugenio Suarez. Tommy Edman lines out to deep center field to Phillip Ervin.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 6, Reds 2.

Cardinals sixth. Matt Carpenter doubles to right field. Tommy Edman grounds out to second base, Derek Dietrich to Joey Votto. Harrison Bader to third. Dakota Hudson grounds out to second base, Derek Dietrich to Joey Votto. Dexter Fowler grounds out to first base, Joey Votto to R.J. Alaniz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 7, Reds 2.

Cardinals seventh. Kolten Wong singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to right field. Kolten Wong scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to right field to Aristides Aquino. Paul DeJong flies out to deep right center field to Aristides Aquino. Yadier Molina reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Paul Goldschmidt out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 8, Reds 2.

Reds eighth. Kyle Farmer lines out to shallow center field to Paul DeJong. Josh VanMeter flies out to deep right center field to Dexter Fowler. Joey Votto walks. Eugenio Suarez walks. Joey Votto to second. Aristides Aquino singles to left field. Eugenio Suarez to second. Joey Votto scores. Freddy Galvis walks. Aristides Aquino to second. Eugenio Suarez to third. Tucker Barnhart doubles to deep right center field. Freddy Galvis scores. Aristides Aquino scores. Eugenio Suarez scores. Jose Iglesias pinch-hitting for Joel Kuhnel. Jose Iglesias singles to right field. Tucker Barnhart to third. Phillip Ervin reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Iglesias out at second.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 8, Reds 6.

Cardinals eighth. Harrison Bader walks. Tommy Edman singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Harrison Bader to third. Throwing error by Aristides Aquino. Tyler O'Neill pinch-hitting for Giovanny Gallegos. Tyler O'Neill strikes out on a foul tip. Dexter Fowler flies out to center field to Phillip Ervin. Kolten Wong doubles to deep center field. Tommy Edman scores. Harrison Bader scores. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to left field to Josh VanMeter.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 10, Reds 6.