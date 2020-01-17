https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Clemson-75-Pittsburgh-67-OT-14982360.php
Clemson 75, Pittsburgh 67, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (6-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|38
|4-8
|12-13
|3-9
|2
|4
|20
|Thornton
|27
|7-15
|2-5
|4-6
|0
|4
|16
|Hank
|27
|5-11
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|12
|Spray
|40
|5-12
|2-2
|0-6
|4
|3
|14
|Thomas
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Cherry
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Bennett
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Cotton
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|McNeal
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Meertens
|35
|2-9
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|4
|7
|Totals
|225
|26-66
|19-24
|15-46
|14
|20
|75
Percentages: FG 39.394, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Spray 2-9, Meertens 2-2, Robinson 0-3, Thomas 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Robinson 2, Hank 2, Cherry 1, Bennett 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Thornton 4, Hank 4, Robinson 2, Spray 2, Cherry 1, Meertens 1)
Steals: 10 (Robinson 3, Spray 2, Thornton 1, Hank 1, Cherry 1, Cotton 1, Meertens 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (3-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Judkins
|28
|2-8
|4-7
|6-7
|0
|5
|8
|Brown
|34
|2-10
|1-2
|4-11
|1
|4
|5
|Bugg
|38
|5-13
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|14
|Green
|40
|6-23
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|0
|17
|Knight
|17
|1-5
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|4
|4
|Igbokwe
|26
|2-4
|0-1
|1-6
|0
|3
|4
|Lamark
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|13
|1-5
|6-7
|1-3
|0
|4
|8
|Hayford
|27
|3-10
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|3
|7
|Prapa
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|22-78
|15-21
|27-55
|7
|25
|67
Percentages: FG 28.205, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Green 5-16, Bugg 2-5, Hayford 1-8)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Judkins 3, Igbokwe 3)
Turnovers: 18 (Judkins 3, Brown 3, Bugg 3, Green 2, Knight 2, Harris 2, Hayford 2, Igbokwe 1)
Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Green 2, Bugg 1, Harris 1, Hayford 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Pittsburgh
|12
|24
|20
|7
|4
|—
|67
|Clemson
|20
|16
|17
|10
|12
|—
|75
A_1,329
Officials_Maj Forsberg, Angela Lewis, Luis Gonzalez
