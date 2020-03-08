Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barton 36:38 9-18 1-1 1-8 4 3 22
Millsap 26:32 4-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 8
Jokic 32:18 4-11 0-1 2-8 8 3 8
Harris 30:53 7-8 1-2 0-1 1 0 18
Murray 30:48 7-14 0-0 4-5 7 2 17
Morris 22:09 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 0 7
Grant 21:28 3-8 0-0 0-3 1 3 7
M.Porter Jr. 15:45 3-6 0-0 1-2 1 1 7
Plumlee 15:42 2-5 1-4 1-3 2 0 5
Craig 7:47 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 5 3
Totals 240:00 43-85 3-8 9-33 28 19 102

Percentages: FG .506, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Harris 3-3, Murray 3-7, Barton 3-9, Grant 1-2, Morris 1-2, Craig 1-3, M.Porter Jr. 1-3, Jokic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 17 (Jokic 4, Millsap 4, Barton 2, Murray 2, Craig, Grant, Harris, M.Porter Jr., Morris).

Steals: 15 (Harris 5, Grant 4, Craig, Jokic, M.Porter Jr., Millsap, Morris, Plumlee).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Love 36:53 9-17 4-5 1-6 3 2 27
Osman 38:25 7-12 1-1 0-3 1 4 20
Thompson 37:55 4-10 1-4 3-13 5 3 9
Dellavedova 31:06 3-4 0-0 2-6 14 3 7
Sexton 40:19 11-19 2-2 0-6 5 2 25
Nance Jr. 30:46 4-7 0-0 2-2 4 1 8
McKinnie 20:26 4-6 0-0 0-3 0 2 8
Zizic 4:10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 42-76 8-12 8-39 32 17 104

Percentages: FG .553, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Osman 5-6, Love 5-11, Dellavedova 1-2, Sexton 1-4, Thompson 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Thompson 2).

Turnovers: 21 (Sexton 6, Dellavedova 4, Nance Jr. 4, Thompson 3, Osman 2, Love, McKinnie).

Steals: 8 (Nance Jr. 2, Osman 2, Sexton 2, Dellavedova, McKinnie).

Technical Fouls: None..

Denver 33 28 22 19 102
Cleveland 23 35 27 19 104

A_19,432 (19,432). T_2:04.