Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Cincinnati 6 7 3 3 — 19 Cleveland 7 7 10 3 — 27

First Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 34, 10:56. Drive: 8 plays, 59 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Dalton 21 pass to Boyd; Mixon 26 run; Dalton 14 pass to Boyd. Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0.

Cle_Ward 61 interception return (Seibert kick), 5:36. Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3.

Cin_FG Bullock 44, 1:37. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: Phillips kick return to Cincinnati 24; Dalton 16 pass to Boyd; Bernard 13 run; Erickson 26 pass to Bernard; Ogunjobi 5-yard encroachment penalty on 3rd-and-12. Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 6.

Second Quarter

Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 12:07. Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Bates 22 interception return to Cincinnati 43; Dalton 6 pass to Erickson on 3rd-and-5; Dalton 24 pass to Mixon; Dalton 16 pass to Boyd. Cincinnati 13, Cleveland 7.

Cle_Mayfield 7 run (Seibert kick), 6:37. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:30. Key Plays: Mayfield 20 pass to Landry on 3rd-and-19; Mayfield 29 pass to Hunt; Mayfield 21 pass to Beckham on 3rd-and-6. Cleveland 14, Cincinnati 13.

Third Quarter

Cle_Hunt 3 run (Seibert kick), 12:10. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:50. Key Plays: Chubb 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Chubb 57 run. Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 13.

Cin_FG Bullock 28, 4:39. Drive: 16 plays, 76 yards, 7:31. Key Plays: Dalton 16 pass to Tate; Mixon 19 run; Mixon 1 run on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 16.

Cle_FG Seibert 53, :16. Drive: 8 plays, 40 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: Mayfield 11 pass to Hunt; Chubb 11 run; Chubb 11 run. Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 16.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 31, 1:06. Drive: 14 plays, 85 yards, 6:08. Key Plays: Mayfield 11 pass to Chubb; Bates 8 interception return to Cleveland 23; Mayfield 22 pass to Seals-Jones on 3rd-and-8; Mayfield 34 pass to Landry on 3rd-and-10; Chubb 1 run on 3rd-and-5. Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 16.

Cin_FG Bullock 46, :12. Drive: 6 plays, 49 yards, 00:54. Key Plays: Phillips kick return to Cincinnati 23; Dalton 24 pass to Ross; Dalton 17 pass to Eifert. Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19.

A_67,431.

___

Cin Cle FIRST DOWNS 27 17 Rushing 12 7 Passing 14 9 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-12 7-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 451 333 Total Plays 72 52 Avg Gain 6.3 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 179 146 Rushes 31 27 Avg per rush 5.8 5.4 NET YARDS PASSING 272 187 Sacked-Yds lost 2-16 1-5 Gross-Yds passing 288 192 Completed-Att. 23-39 11-24 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 6.6 7.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-3 6-3-1 PUNTS-Avg. 2-41.5 2-41.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 157 124 Punt Returns 1-0 2-16 Kickoff Returns 5-114 2-47 Interceptions 2-43 1-61 PENALTIES-Yds 8-99 6-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 34:31 25:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 23-146, Bernard 4-15, Dalton 3-11, Boyd 1-7. Cleveland, Chubb 15-106, Hunt 9-28, Mayfield 2-13, Gilbert 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 22-38-1-262, Erickson 1-1-0-26. Cleveland, Mayfield 11-24-2-192.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 5-75, Erickson 5-45, Eifert 4-49, Mixon 3-40, Bernard 2-31, Ross 2-28, Tate 1-16, Uzomah 1-4. Cleveland, Landry 4-76, Hunt 2-40, Beckham 2-39, Seals-Jones 1-22, Chubb 1-11, Njoku 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, Phillips 1-0. Cleveland, Hilliard 2-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, Phillips 5-114. Cleveland, Hilliard 2-47.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, Pratt 6-2-0, S.Williams 5-1-0, Dunlap 5-0-0, Lawson 4-0-1, Vigil 2-2-0, Fejedelem 2-0-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Bates 1-1-0, Dennard 1-1-0, Mabin 1-0-0, Tupou 1-0-0, Atkins 0-1-0, Brown 0-1-0, Evans 0-1-0, Wren 0-1-0, Zettel 0-1-0. Cleveland, Redwine 6-2-0, Richardson 5-2-1, Ogunjobi 4-5-.5, Schobert 4-3-0, Carrie 4-2-0, Randall 4-1-0, Ward 4-1-0, Williams 4-0-0, Wilson 3-3-0, Burris 2-1-0, Ankou 1-0-0, Takitaki 1-0-0, Cox 0-1-.5, Bryant 0-1-0, Gustin 0-1-0, C.Thomas 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, Vigil 1-34, Bates 1-9. Cleveland, Ward 1-61.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matthew Edwards, Replay Billy Smith.