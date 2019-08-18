Cleveland-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Indians second. Franmil Reyes singles to left field. Roberto Perez singles to center field. Franmil Reyes to second. Jason Kipnis out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to DJ LeMahieu. Roberto Perez to second. Franmil Reyes to third. Greg Allen reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Franmil Reyes scores. Mike Freeman homers to center field. Greg Allen scores. Roberto Perez scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to DJ LeMahieu. Oscar Mercado walks. Carlos Santana walks. Yasiel Puig walks. Carlos Santana to second. Oscar Mercado to third. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Indians 4, Yankees 0.

Indians fourth. Mike Freeman called out on strikes. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Oscar Mercado flies out to center field to Brett Gardner. Carlos Santana flies out to right field to Aaron Judge.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 5, Yankees 0.

Indians sixth. Mike Freeman doubles to deep right field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to DJ LeMahieu. Oscar Mercado singles to left field. Mike Freeman scores. Carlos Santana singles to center field. Oscar Mercado to third. Yasiel Puig grounds out to third base. Carlos Santana out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 6, Yankees 0.

Yankees seventh. Mike Ford singles to right field. Mike Tauchman flies out to deep left field to Oscar Mercado. DJ LeMahieu homers to right field. Mike Ford scores. Aaron Judge strikes out on a foul tip. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 6, Yankees 2.

Indians eighth. Mike Freeman doubles to deep center field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Mike Freeman to third. Oscar Mercado homers to left field. Mike Freeman scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Cessa to DJ LeMahieu. Yasiel Puig lines out to second base to Gleyber Torres.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 8, Yankees 2.

Yankees ninth. Gleyber Torres hit by pitch. Mike Ford flies out to deep center field to Greg Allen. Mike Tauchman singles to center field. Gleyber Torres to third. DJ LeMahieu singles to left field. Mike Tauchman to second. Gleyber Torres scores. Aaron Judge doubles to deep left field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Mike Tauchman scores. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela flies out to deep left field to Oscar Mercado.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 8, Yankees 4.