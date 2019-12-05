https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/College-Football-Schedule-14884586.php College Football Schedule Published 1:01 pm EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019 Most Popular 1 Fairfield man charged with beating, choking woman 2 Autopsy results released as police continue search for Ansonia toddler 3 Kupchick’s first week in office 4 Cops: Stamford man caught with 37 bags of crack cocaine 5 Fairfield DPW: Field testing and cleanup will likely exceed $1.8 million 6 One Fairfield restaurant fails November health inspections 7 Fairfield man charged with Whole Foods assault View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.