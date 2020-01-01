College Football Schedule

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2) at Orlando, F.L., 1 p.m.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3) at Tampa, F.L., 1 p.m.

MIDWEST

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3) at Pasadena, C.A., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2) at New Orleans, L.A., 8:45 p.m.

___

Thursday, Jan. 2

SOUTH

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5) at Jacksonville, F.L., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Boston College (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-3) at Birmingham, A.L., 3 p.m.

___

Friday, Jan. 3

FAR WEST

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5) at Boise, I.D., 3:30 p.m.

___

Saturday, Jan. 4

SOUTH

Southern Miss. (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6) at Fort Worth, T.X., 11:30 a.m.

___

Monday, Jan. 6

MIDWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3) vs. Miami (Ohio) (8-5) at Mobile, A.L., 7:30 p.m.

___