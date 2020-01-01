THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 40 9 19 28 3 12 2 1 2 87 .103
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 40 13 14 27 -3 31 1 0 3 98 .133
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 36 12 11 23 1 10 2 0 3 122 .098
D 8 Zachary Werenski 33 11 12 23 1 8 3 1 1 85 .129
D 3 Seth Jones 40 4 18 22 2 18 1 0 0 94 .043
F 13 Cam Atkinson 35 9 12 21 -5 6 3 0 1 113 .080
F 38 Boone Jenner 40 8 8 16 -8 26 2 0 1 94 .085
F 71 Nick Foligno 37 4 11 15 -6 41 2 0 0 72 .056
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 39 2 11 13 -4 14 1 0 0 51 .039
F 22 Sonny Milano 30 3 8 11 -3 16 0 0 1 40 .075
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 28 3 6 9 -2 2 2 0 1 39 .077
F 20 Riley Nash 35 3 6 9 2 6 0 1 1 33 .091
F 50 Eric Robinson 20 4 4 8 6 6 0 0 2 25 .160
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 39 4 3 7 6 12 0 0 1 48 .083
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
D 58 David Savard 38 0 7 7 3 27 0 0 0 47 .000
D 46 Dean Kukan 32 1 4 5 -9 10 1 0 0 51 .020
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
F 15 Jakob Lilja 15 1 2 3 1 2 0 0 0 15 .067
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 4 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 0 9 .111
D 4 Scott Harrington 12 0 2 2 -5 4 0 0 0 12 .000
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 10 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 0 14 .143
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 8 2 0 2 -3 6 2 0 0 13 .154
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 5 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 .000
D 2 Andrew Peeke 7 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 5 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 40 105 177 282 -33 316 22 3 18 1325 .079
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 110 191 301 24 303 22 5 20 1185 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 11 534 3.14 1 4 4 0 28 280 0.9 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 40 2431 2.65 18 14 8 2 106 1181 .907 105 177 316
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2431 2.5 22 13 5 2 100 1320 .921 110 191 303