https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-15028738.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|53
|17
|25
|42
|7
|35
|1
|0
|4
|116
|.147
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|53
|12
|22
|34
|4
|14
|3
|1
|3
|106
|.113
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|46
|15
|16
|31
|10
|10
|4
|1
|2
|125
|.120
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|40
|17
|12
|29
|8
|12
|2
|0
|5
|136
|.125
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|53
|5
|24
|29
|11
|18
|1
|0
|0
|118
|.042
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|41
|12
|14
|26
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|2
|133
|.090
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|50
|6
|16
|22
|2
|52
|2
|0
|1
|90
|.067
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|52
|5
|15
|20
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|65
|.077
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|53
|8
|9
|17
|-12
|32
|2
|0
|1
|122
|.066
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|38
|5
|11
|16
|-3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.094
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|39
|5
|8
|13
|-1
|4
|3
|0
|2
|57
|.088
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|52
|5
|7
|12
|9
|18
|0
|0
|1
|60
|.083
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|48
|4
|7
|11
|5
|6
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.089
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|33
|5
|4
|9
|10
|8
|0
|0
|2
|45
|.111
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|17
|3
|5
|8
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.120
|D
|58
|David Savard
|51
|0
|8
|8
|5
|29
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.000
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|17
|4
|2
|6
|-1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|30
|.133
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|25
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|27
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.100
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|21
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Justin Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|143
|233
|376
|38
|383
|26
|3
|28
|1671
|.086
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|133
|230
|363
|-47
|372
|25
|5
|23
|1601
|.083
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|22
|1189
|2.42
|10
|6
|4
|3
|48
|640
|0.925
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|2
|120
|1.49
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|56
|0.946
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|3213
|2.43
|28
|16
|9
|5
|129
|1597
|.917
|143
|233
|383
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|3213
|2.55
|25
|22
|6
|2
|135
|1663
|.914
|133
|230
|372
