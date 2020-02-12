Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 57 17 26 43 7 45 1 0 4 125 .136
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 57 12 23 35 3 14 3 1 3 113 .106
D 8 Zachary Werenski 50 17 16 33 10 10 4 1 4 141 .121
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 44 18 12 30 8 12 2 0 5 148 .122
D 3 Seth Jones 56 6 24 30 10 20 2 0 0 126 .048
F 13 Cam Atkinson 44 12 14 26 2 6 3 0 2 148 .081
F 71 Nick Foligno 54 6 17 23 1 54 2 0 1 103 .058
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 52 5 15 20 0 16 1 0 1 65 .077
F 38 Boone Jenner 57 9 10 19 -11 34 2 0 1 132 .068
F 22 Sonny Milano 42 5 12 17 -2 22 0 0 1 60 .083
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 43 5 9 14 1 4 3 0 2 69 .072
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 56 5 7 12 8 18 0 0 1 64 .078
F 20 Riley Nash 52 4 7 11 5 8 0 1 1 51 .078
F 50 Eric Robinson 37 5 4 9 9 8 0 0 2 54 .093
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 21 3 5 8 0 20 0 0 0 31 .097
D 58 David Savard 55 0 8 8 5 29 0 0 0 72 .000
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 19 4 2 6 -1 6 3 0 1 32 .125
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
D 4 Scott Harrington 28 1 3 4 -1 12 0 0 0 26 .038
F 15 Jakob Lilja 27 2 2 4 4 2 0 0 0 20 .100
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 25 2 1 3 1 2 0 0 0 23 .087
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 9 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 .000
D 2 Andrew Peeke 9 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 4 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 19 Liam Foudy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Justin Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 57 148 239 387 40 407 27 3 30 1824 .081
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 137 236 373 -49 404 25 5 25 1701 .081

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 26 1427 2.18 12 7 5 5 52 740 0.93 0 0 0
80 Matiss Kivlenieks 2 120 1.49 1 0 1 0 3 56 0.946 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 57 3455 2.33 30 17 10 7 133 1697 .919 148 239 407
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 3455 2.44 27 23 7 2 139 1815 .919 137 236 404