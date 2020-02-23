https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/DEPAUL-74-GEORGETOWN-68-15077395.php
DEPAUL 74, GEORGETOWN 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pickett
|28
|7-16
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|0
|19
|Yurtseven
|25
|1-7
|3-3
|2-8
|1
|4
|5
|Allen
|37
|7-14
|6-6
|2-8
|3
|3
|21
|Blair
|38
|1-11
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|5
|4
|Mosely
|39
|3-4
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|3
|13
|Wahab
|14
|2-5
|0-2
|4-4
|1
|3
|4
|Ighoefe
|9
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Muresan
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Robinson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|22-25
|12-36
|9
|22
|68
Percentages: FG .368, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Mosely 1-2, Allen 1-4, Pickett 1-4, Blair 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mosely, Pickett, Wahab, Yurtseven).
Turnovers: 12 (Allen 3, Yurtseven 3, Blair 2, Pickett 2, Muresan, Wahab).
Steals: 4 (Allen 2, Blair, Mosely).
Technical Fouls: coach Patrick Ewing, 5:09 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butz
|23
|5-5
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|10
|Reed
|32
|5-14
|2-3
|4-10
|3
|2
|12
|Weems
|34
|6-11
|3-4
|3-6
|2
|2
|19
|Coleman-Lands
|28
|2-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|4
|Moore
|39
|5-11
|8-10
|0-3
|7
|4
|20
|Hall
|16
|1-3
|1-3
|0-4
|1
|0
|3
|Lopez
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|2
|Ongenda
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|4
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|14-23
|12-33
|16
|21
|74
Percentages: FG .450, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Weems 4-5, Moore 2-5, Hall 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Reed 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Reed 3, Butz, Weems).
Turnovers: 9 (Butz 3, Coleman-Lands 2, Reed 2, Lopez, Moore).
Steals: 7 (Reed 3, Butz, Lopez, Moore, Weems).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgetown
|36
|32
|—
|68
|DePaul
|36
|38
|—
|74
