DREXEL 53, NORFOLK ST. 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORFOLK ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bryant
|37
|7-17
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|17
|Hicks
|27
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Bishop
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|Whitley
|24
|6-11
|1-3
|1-3
|2
|4
|13
|Chavis
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Ford
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|2
|Kalogerias
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Sidibe
|12
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Jenkins
|11
|2-5
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|6
|Ricks
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|8-10
|7-29
|8
|21
|49
Percentages: FG .392, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Hicks 1-2, Chavis 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Kalogerias 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Whitley 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Bryant 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ford 3).
Turnovers: 16 (Whitley 6, Bishop 4, Ford 2, Ricks 2, Bryant, Sidibe).
Steals: 8 (Bryant 2, Chavis 2, Bishop, Hicks, Jenkins, Sidibe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DREXEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walton
|36
|3-14
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|9
|Butler
|31
|4-12
|2-3
|7-13
|1
|2
|10
|Okros
|29
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Wynter
|29
|3-7
|2-3
|0-1
|6
|3
|9
|Juric
|26
|1-2
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Green
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|10
|Bickerstaff
|9
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|6
|Perry
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|7
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Kararinas
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-56
|12-15
|13-33
|12
|14
|53
Percentages: FG .321, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Green 2-6, Juric 1-2, Wynter 1-3, Walton 1-7, Washington 0-2, Okros 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Walton).
Turnovers: 14 (Wynter 6, Okros 3, Green 2, Bickerstaff, Butler, Walton).
Steals: 4 (Green, Juric, Okros, Wynter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Norfolk St.
|19
|30
|—
|49
|Drexel
|25
|28
|—
|53
A_500 (10,500).
