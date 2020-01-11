Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66
Blount 10-20 5-6 26, Graves 5-11 1-1 12, Perkins 1-2 6-6 8, Whatley 2-6 0-0 4, Fennell 1-2 0-0 2, Palmer 1-6 3-4 6, Melvin 1-2 0-2 2, Clayborne 2-2 2-4 6, Ayetey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 17-23 66.
Bennett 4-10 2-3 11, Wiley 2-8 2-6 7, Stansbury 5-8 4-4 15, Jenneto 0-4 6-6 6, Crosby 8-14 2-2 18, Carter 4-11 0-2 10, Gross 0-1 1-4 1, Moore 0-0 0-2 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 17-29 68.
Halftime_NC Central 44-29. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 3-16 (Blount 1-3, Graves 1-3, Palmer 1-5, Perkins 0-1, Whatley 0-4), Delaware St. 5-20 (Carter 2-5, Bennett 1-2, Stansbury 1-3, Wiley 1-4, Crosby 0-2, Jenneto 0-4). Fouled Out_Perkins, Whatley, Fennell, Melvin. Rebounds_NC Central 33 (Blount 13), Delaware St. 27 (Bennett 6). Assists_NC Central 11 (Perkins 4), Delaware St. 11 (Wiley 7). Total Fouls_NC Central 30, Delaware St. 20. A_519 (3,000).